Reminder - Leading Company Executives Discuss Current Challenges in Shipping Today

IMO – 2020 & Beyond and Consolidation, Growth & M&A Panels

Capital Link's 13TH Annual International Shipping Forum

Monday, April 1, 2019 in NYC

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading publicly listed and private shipping companies will discuss the current challenges in shipping today including the IMO, 2020, consolidation, growth and M&A. These roundtable discussions will take place at Capital Link’s 13th Annual International Shipping Forum which will be held at the Metropolitan Club in New York City on Monday, April 1, 2019.

The Forum is organized in partnership with Citi and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

IMO – 2020 & BEYOND ROUNDTABLE

Moderator:

Mr. John Keough, Partner - Clyde & Co

Panelists:

Mr. Joseph E.M. Hughes, Chairman & CEO - The American Club

Mr. John Larese, Technical Liaison Manager - ExxonMobil Marine Fuels

Mr. Ioannis Zafirakis, Director, Chief Strategy Officer and Secretary - Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Mr. Frederick J. Kenney, Director of Legal and External Affairs - International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Mr. Hamish Norton, President - Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Mr. Roger Holm, President Marine Business & EVP, Wartsila - Wartsila (NASDAQ:WRTBY)

CONSOLIDATION, GROWTH & M&A IN SHIPPING TODAY PANEL

Moderator:

Mr. Greg Chase, Partner - Reed Smith LLP

Panelists:

Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO & Director - Capital Product Partners L.P. (NYSE:CPLP)

Mr. Craig Stevenson, Jr., CEO - Diamond S Shipping

Mr. Ian Webber, CEO – Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Mr. Pankaj Khanna, Member of BoD – Heidmar; Former CEO - Ocean Rig UDW

Mr. Hamish Norton, President - Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Mr. Chris Weyers, Managing Director – Head of Maritime Investment Banking – Stifel

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Forum provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results. In addition, it discusses topics of critical relevance to the industry such as restructuring and consolidation, the various channels and methods of raising capital as well as the impact of new technologies and trading routes.

1x1 Meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies will be available upon request for qualified investors.

MORNING KEYNOTE SPEAKER

“The Efficiency & Cost Challenge – Capitalizing on Innovation” - Mr. Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO - DNV GL – Maritime

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKER

“INTERTANKO – The Industry & Its Challenges - A view from the Chairman” - Dr. Paolo d’Amico, Chairman – INTERTANKO; Executive Chairman & CEO – d’Amico International Shipping

2019 CAPITAL LINK SHIPPING LEADERSHIP AWARD

Honoring Mr. C. Sean Day, Chairman Emeritus of Teekay Corporation & Chairman of Compass Diversified Holdings

