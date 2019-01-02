Reminder: NCGA Looking for a Few Good Leaders for FY20 Corn Board

The National Corn Growers Association Nominating Committee reminds interested members that it is accepting applications for the 2020 Corn Board through January 11. Through the Corn Board, members can become an integral part of the organization's leadership. Click here for the application, which provides complete information on requirements, responsibilities and deadlines.

'As a true grassroots organization, we rely upon farmers to volunteer to lead, helping to shape policy and drive efforts,' said NCGA Chairman and Nominating Committee Chair Kevin Skunes. 'I have had the privilege of working with so many talented, dedicated volunteers who step forward to lead this organization during my years on the Corn Board. Their willingness to step forward as volunteer leaders plays a crucial role in building NCGA's future successes. Serving on the Corn Board empowers farmers to play a proactive role in determining the collective future of our industry.'

The NCGA Corn Board represents the organization on all matters while directing both policy and supervising day-to-day operations. Board members serve the organization in a variety of ways. They represent the federation of state organizations, supervise the affairs and activities of NCGA in partnership with the chief executive officer and implement NCGA policy established by the Corn Congress. Members also act as spokespeople for the NCGA and enhance the organization's public standing on all organizational and policy issues.

Applications are due Friday, January 11. Nominated candidates will be introduced at the 2019 Corn Congress meeting, held in conjunction with the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida. Corn Board members will be elected at the July 2019 Corn Congress in Washington, D.C., and the new terms begin Oct. 1.

For more information, growers may contact Kathy Baker at NCGA's St. Louis office at (636) 733-9004.