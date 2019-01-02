Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Reminder: NCGA Looking for a Few Good Leaders for FY20 Corn Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 09:29pm CET

The National Corn Growers Association Nominating Committee reminds interested members that it is accepting applications for the 2020 Corn Board through January 11. Through the Corn Board, members can become an integral part of the organization's leadership. Click here for the application, which provides complete information on requirements, responsibilities and deadlines.

'As a true grassroots organization, we rely upon farmers to volunteer to lead, helping to shape policy and drive efforts,' said NCGA Chairman and Nominating Committee Chair Kevin Skunes. 'I have had the privilege of working with so many talented, dedicated volunteers who step forward to lead this organization during my years on the Corn Board. Their willingness to step forward as volunteer leaders plays a crucial role in building NCGA's future successes. Serving on the Corn Board empowers farmers to play a proactive role in determining the collective future of our industry.'

The NCGA Corn Board represents the organization on all matters while directing both policy and supervising day-to-day operations. Board members serve the organization in a variety of ways. They represent the federation of state organizations, supervise the affairs and activities of NCGA in partnership with the chief executive officer and implement NCGA policy established by the Corn Congress. Members also act as spokespeople for the NCGA and enhance the organization's public standing on all organizational and policy issues.

Applications are due Friday, January 11. Nominated candidates will be introduced at the 2019 Corn Congress meeting, held in conjunction with the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida. Corn Board members will be elected at the July 2019 Corn Congress in Washington, D.C., and the new terms begin Oct. 1.

For more information, growers may contact Kathy Baker at NCGA's St. Louis office at (636) 733-9004.

Disclaimer

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 20:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Falls To 11-month Low Amid Global Growth Jitters
DJ
09:51pTRUMP : December's stock market fall a 'glitch'
RE
09:49pTrump - December's stock market fall a 'glitch'
RE
09:44pGlobal growth worries, higher oil flatten yield curve
RE
09:44pAPPLIED TEST : ATS exhibiting at AMAP 2019
PU
09:44pBAKER & HOSTETLER LLP : BakerHostetler Elevates 13 New Partners
PU
09:39pIBIC IOWA BEEF INDUSTRY COUNCIL : Japan & South Korea Equally Hungry for U.S. Beef
PU
09:37pOil volatile, ends up 2 percent but demand concerns still weigh
RE
09:34pLDAF LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND FOR : Reward offered for information on cattle death
PU
09:29pOil volatile, ends up 2 percent but demand concerns still weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google wins U.S. approval for new radar-based motion sensor
2MCKESSON CORPORATION : MCKESSON : The Pharmacy of the Future Will Focus on Personalized Care
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on price cut, disappointing Model 3 deliveries
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Green Growth Brands, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Nissan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.