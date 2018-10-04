Reminder – Senior Executives Presenting at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in NYC

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from the shipping and maritime industry related companies will participate on panels and presentations at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum to be held in New York City on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

Featuring senior executives from 36 shipping and maritime companies, the Forum is organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, New York City Economic Development Corporation and The Port Authority of NY & NJ.

The Forum is an investment and an industry event with a double objective. First, to provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Second, to showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.

The Forum will feature a number of panel discussions and presentations along these two main themes, as well as individual company presentations and one on one meetings between investors and company management.

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Mr. Gilbert B. Kaplan, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade of the United States Department of Commerce

Dr. Grahaeme Henderson, Vice President, Shipping & Maritime – Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited

PANEL DISCUSSIONS:

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS & PRESENTATIONS:

Dry Bulk Sector Panel

Container Sector Panel

Chemical Tanker Sector Panel

LPG Sector Panel

LNG Sector Panel

Product Tanker Panel

Crude Oil Tanker Panel

Analysts Panel

PANELS & PRESENTATIONS ON INDUSTRY TOPICS:

15 Minute Recap: All the Major Markets, All the Key Data, What’s Hot and What’s Not & View on the Next Two Years

The Charterer’s Perspective

Trump Tariffs & Trade Policy – Impact On Shipping

Bank Finance

Alternative Finance & Private Equity

Capital Markets

The Port of NY/NJ Welcomes Global Trade

Freight Don’t Wait: NYC’s Freight Infrastructure Investments For Tomorrow’s Economy

The $62,730,279.98 Question: Arbitration Clauses in Leases, Mortgages, Purchase/Sale, Finance Dox?

Consolidation – Does Size Matter?

IMO 2020 & Looking Ahead

FEATURED INTERVIEWS

Wall Street Welcomes 100 Years Of Shipping Tradition

Mr. Martyn Wade, CEO – Grindrod Shipping Pte (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Raising Capital for Shipping – Where do we go

Mr. Theodore Jadick, Jr, Managing Director, CEO and President – DNB Markets, Inc. – Conference Chairman

PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Inc. (NYSE:ASC)

Awilco LNG

C Transport Maritime S.A.M.

COSCO Shipping Lines (North America) Inc.

d'Amico International Shipping S.A.

Dorian LPG (USA) LLC (NYSE:LPG)

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Epic Gas

Eurodry

Euroseas

Flex LNG

GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Golden Ocean (NASDAQ: GOGL)

GoodBulk Ltd.

Grindrod Shipping Pte

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

Navig8 Americas

Navig8 Chemical Tankers, Inc.

Odfjell SE

Pyxis Tankers

Ridgebury Tankers

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Team Tankers International

Tellurian Inc.

Torm A/S

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Cargill

Global Container Terminal – Staten Island

Phillips 66

Red Hook Container Terminal, LLC

Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited

Trafigura

TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

SPONSORS

ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: DNB Markets, Inc.

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ • New York City Economic Development Corporation • The Port Authority of NY & NJ

GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Clay Maitland • Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV GL • Tototheo Maritime

GLOBAL SPONSORS: ABN AMRO • Blank Rome LLP • Clyde & Co. • Citi • DVB • NORD L/B • Reed Smith LLP • Seward & Kissel LLP • Watson Farley & Williams LLP

SPONSORS: The American Club • Australis Maritime Limited • Clarksons Platou Securities • Evercore ISI • Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP • RMK Maritime • Stifel | Miller Buckfire • Tufton Oceanic Ltd. • Vessels Value • Wartsila • YieldStreet Marine Finance • Ardmore Shipping Corporation Inc. • C Transport Maritime S.A.M. • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk Shipping • Epic Gas • EuroDry Ltd. • Eurosas Ltd. • Genco Shipping & Trading • GMS • Golden Ocean • Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. • International Seaways, Inc. • Navig8 Americas • Navig8 Chemical Tankers, Inc. • Odfjell SE • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury Tankers • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. • Star Bulk Carriers • Team Tankers International • TORM A/S

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: AAL Shipping • Deutsche Bank • Flott & Co. PC • Niki Shipping • Sea Trade Holdings

COCKTAIL RECEPTION SPONSOR: New York Maritime Inc.

MEDIA PARTNERS: Lloyd’s List • Maritime Executive • Ship2Shore • TradeWinds • WorldOils

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: Chamber of Shipping of America • Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce • Norwegian-American Chamber of Commerce • New York Maritime Inc. • New York Shipping Association, Inc. • Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association

