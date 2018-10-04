Reminder – Senior Executives Presenting at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in NYC
10/04/2018 | 07:01pm CEST
NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from the shipping and maritime industry related companies will participate on panels and presentations at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum to be held in New York City on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.
FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE Featuring senior executives from 36 shipping and maritime companies, the Forum is organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, New York City Economic Development Corporation and The Port Authority of NY & NJ.
The Forum is an investment and an industry event with a double objective. First, to provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Second, to showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.
The Forum will feature a number of panel discussions and presentations along these two main themes, as well as individual company presentations and one on one meetings between investors and company management.
LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
Mr. Gilbert B. Kaplan, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade of the United States Department of Commerce
Dr. Grahaeme Henderson, Vice President, Shipping & Maritime – Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited
15 Minute Recap: All the Major Markets, All the Key Data, What’s Hot and What’s Not & View on the Next Two Years
The Charterer’s Perspective
Trump Tariffs & Trade Policy – Impact On Shipping
Bank Finance
Alternative Finance & Private Equity
Capital Markets
The Port of NY/NJ Welcomes Global Trade
Freight Don’t Wait: NYC’s Freight Infrastructure Investments For Tomorrow’s Economy
The $62,730,279.98 Question: Arbitration Clauses in Leases, Mortgages, Purchase/Sale, Finance Dox?
Consolidation – Does Size Matter?
IMO 2020 & Looking Ahead
FEATURED INTERVIEWS Wall Street Welcomes 100 Years Of Shipping Tradition
Mr. Martyn Wade, CEO – Grindrod Shipping Pte (NASDAQ:GRIN)
Raising Capital for Shipping – Where do we go
Mr. Theodore Jadick, Jr, Managing Director, CEO and President – DNB Markets, Inc. – Conference Chairman
PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES
Ardmore Shipping Corporation Inc. (NYSE:ASC)
Awilco LNG
C Transport Maritime S.A.M.
COSCO Shipping Lines (North America) Inc.
d'Amico International Shipping S.A.
Dorian LPG (USA) LLC (NYSE:LPG)
Eagle Bulk Shipping
Epic Gas
Eurodry
Euroseas
Flex LNG
GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP)
Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)
Golden Ocean (NASDAQ: GOGL)
GoodBulk Ltd.
Grindrod Shipping Pte
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)
Navig8 Americas
Navig8 Chemical Tankers, Inc.
Odfjell SE
Pyxis Tankers
Ridgebury Tankers
Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Team Tankers International
Tellurian Inc.
Torm A/S
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)
Cargill
Global Container Terminal – Staten Island
Phillips 66
Red Hook Container Terminal, LLC
Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited
Trafigura
TARGET AUDIENCE The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.
