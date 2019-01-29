Log in
Reminder of an Investor Conference Webinar

01/29/2019 | 03:31am EST

We would like to remind that KN invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on the January 31th of 2019 at 9.00 (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by Company’s General Manager Mindaugas Jusius who will introduce the performance and unaudited financial results of KN for the fourth quarter of 2018.

How to join the webinar?
To join the webinar, please register via following link:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/342637906376998915 You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.kn.lt and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?
A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.       

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
