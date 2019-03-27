Log in
Remington Arms : 6.5 Creedmoor now available in the Remington 700 Mountain SS lineup

03/27/2019 | 11:45pm EDT

Huntsville, AL - The Model 700 Mountain Stainless is a light-weight and durable rifle ideal for extended periods of handling in the worst weather conditions. The stainless-steel barreled action has an attractive satin finish and is coupled with a tough Bell & Carlson stock with an aluminum bedding block that provides the receiver with a sturdy platform. Featuring a mountain contour barrel, it weighs in at just over 6lbs. so you can carry it all day long and rest assured that when the time comes to take that shot of a lifetime, it will exceed all your expectations.

Key Features

  • Stainless steel barreled action with satin finish
  • 22' cold hammer forged light contour barrel
  • Premium Bell & Carlson stock with aluminum bedding block
  • Just 6.2 lbs
  • User adjustable X Mark Pro trigger

The Model 700 Mountain SS has a suggested retail price of $1152.00 and comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty.
Order # 85513.

About Remington Arms Company, LLC

Remington Arms Company, LLC, ('Remington') is America's leading manufacturer of firearms, ammunition, and related accessories. For over two centuries, its products have been sought after by hunters, shooters, collectors, home and personal defenders, as well as by government users in the US and in more than 55 of our allied countries. Remington products served the US Military in every major conflict from 1816 to the present. Remington currently employs over 2,500 Americans, and operates major facilities in New York, Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, South Dakota and Utah.

More information about the Company can be found at www.remington.com.

Follow Remington! Facebook Twitter

Disclaimer

Remington Arms Co. Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 03:44:09 UTC
