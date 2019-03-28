Remitly : Partners with Visa to Enhance Cross-Border Money Transfer Service

Today, Remitly
announced an agreement to further modernize the sending and receiving of
funds internationally by adding another fast, secure and transparent
channel to the Remitly digital money transfer platform through Visa
Direct, Visa’s real-time[1] push payments platform. Working
together, Remitly and Visa plan to provide the ability to send funds
from the United States to eligible Visa debit cards across borders, with
the goal to expand access to other sending markets worldwide.
Transferring money across borders can be met with operational, process,
and funding delays that can greatly impact the recipient. Remitly will
use Visa Direct to unlock more choices for its customers to send
cross-border payments in real-time to eligible Visa debit cards in
multiple countries around the world.
“Our highest priority is to create the best possible money transfer
experience for immigrant communities and their families around the
world. Our customers have unique money transfer needs including a need
for more choices in how they send and receive money,” said Matt
Oppenheimer, Remitly CEO and Co-Founder. “This collaboration with Visa,
the world’s leader in digital payments, helps us meet this need with
instant scale, security and reach that will help us continue to improve
our service.”
Fueled by big data, Remitly uses mobile technology, machine learning,
and direct integrations with partner banks and cash pickup locations to
calculate a specific date and time recipients can expect their money to
arrive. This allows customers to track their transfer to know exactly
when and where their money will arrive. Remitly plans to use Visa Direct
to give its customers the ability to send payments to eligible Visa
cards in real time.
“Our new relationship with Remitly underscores Visa Direct’s ability and
commitment in enabling the freedom to securely send money around the
world,” said Bill Sheley, Global Head of Visa Direct, Visa. “This
collaboration extends Visa’s ability to deliver faster payments to
customers, regardless of borders or location.”
About Remitly
Remitly is an independent digital remittance company that transfers over
$6 billion in annualized volume through its proprietary global money
transfer network across Africa, Asia, Central Europe, and South America.
Its reliable and easy-to-use mobile app makes the process of sending
money faster, easier, more transparent and less costly by eliminating
the forms, codes, agents, extra time and fees typical of the
traditional, century-old money transfer process. Remitly is backed by
industry-leading investors, Naspers’ PayU, Silicon Valley Bank, Stripes
Group, Threshold
Ventures (formerly DFJ
Venture), DN Capital, QED Investors, Trilogy Equity Partners, Bezos
Expeditions, Founders’ Co-Op, and TomorrowVentures. The company is
headquartered in Seattle, with additional offices in London, the
Philippines, and Nicaragua. For more information, visit Remitly.com.
[1] Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution
and region. Visa requires fast-funds enabled issuers to make funds
available to their recipient cardholders within a maximum of 30 minutes
of approving the transaction. Please refer to your Visa representative
for more information.
