Remo Software announces major software update for its Video Repair Software

BANGALORE, India, Apr 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Remo Software has recently announced the latest upgrade of its popular software product Remo Repair MOV (version 2.0.0.47). Highly renowned for its video file repairing capability, this MOV video repair tool has gained quite a number of applauds to its belt.



Remo Software states that it has faced quite a few challenges while trying to upgrade to the current version, as the software being the best in class, it has very less room for tweaking any of its impeccable functionality. However, with a lot of requests flowing from its customers, the software now has an extended support for all the latest models of GoPro and DJI phantom drone cameras. As most of the cameras record videos in either MOV or MP4 format, the general false assumption is that any upgrade would just mean adding more logos onto the product support description.



Extending support for various video cameras involves getting a deeper insight into finer details of Video container formats that vary from one camera model to another. For example, the video file structure of videos recorded on Canon 80D, Canon 5D Mark IV and Canon 70D have minute differences that have to be considered while repairing the video file.



With the recent upgrade Remo Repair MOV's algorithm completely understands the finer details of video formats recorded on a wide range of cameras including the latest GoPro Hero4, DJI Phantom 3, Panasonic GH4 and GH5 etc. After a complete understanding of the video structure the software then conducts MOV or MP4 repair in just 3 clicks.



About Remo Repair MOV:



Remo Video repair software supports repair of videos with all the major audio and video codecs like avc1, sowt, mp4a etc. It quickly repairs videos with corrupt headers, damages due to format conversion and other video corruptions.



With constant updates like Remo Repair MOV version 2.0.0.47, Remo is looking forward to consistently enhance all of its consumer products as they value customer's needs and to never compromise on user satisfaction. To ensure this satisfaction all their products can be tried for free. You can also download data recovery software for free and try it.



About Remo Software:



From data recovery, file repair and data management products Remo Software is inclined towards helping common users solve problems that they face on an everyday basis with the help of quality software applications.



Established in 2011, Remo Software has launched more than 30 quality apps across Windows, Mac OS, Android and IOS platforms. The organization has pioneered various IOT applications that have taken the industry by surprise. Learn more: https://www.remosoftware.com/



