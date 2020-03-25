Log in
Remote Data Recovery Service Aids Global Enterprise Customers

03/25/2020 | 10:11am EDT

Amid COVID-19 crisis Ontrack customers connect remotely for secure data recovery

KLDiscovery Ontrack, LLC, doing business as Ontrack, the world’s leading data recovery service provider, today announced its Remote Data Recovery service team is ready for increased demand driven by the global COVID-19 crisis.

With millions of remote workers globally connecting to company servers, the need for network stability, connectivity, and data availability are more important than ever. When a server goes offline, it can cripple an organization, and in many cases, data recovery is required.

Even with limited shipping resources, shelter-in-place orders, or lockdowns, Ontrack is helping organizations with their Remote Data Recovery™ service (RDR). The RDR service allows anyone in the world to connect their functional server, desktop, laptop, or storage device to one of Ontrack’s global, secure, high-speed servers. Ontrack technicians connect remotely to customer devices and employ proprietary software to address issues such as corrupt system directories, damaged SQL server tables, lost files, and reformatted or deleted volumes.

“There is a vital need for our Remote Data Recovery service right now, especially for our government and enterprise customers who require data and mission-critical systems to be online for the public and employees working remotely,” said Philip Bridge, president of Ontrack, LLC. Fortunately, nearly all of our global offices are available to serve customers, even as our employees work from home. We want to assure our customers that we are here to meet their immediate needs for data recovery through the global COVID-19 crisis.”

Contact Ontrack 24/7, and learn how Remote Data Recovery can support your business.

About Ontrack, LLC

KLDiscovery Ontrack, LLC doing business as Ontrack provides technology-enabled services and software to help corporations, state/local/federal government agencies, educational institutions and consumers solve complex data challenges. Ontrack provides market-leading data recovery services for any type of media – hard drives, SSD, servers, RAID, virtual, cloud, mobile devices, tape, NAS/SAN/DAS. Additionally, through proprietary technologies and R & D teams providing expert services around the globe, Ontrack offers additional solutions for clients with email extraction, tape management, and data destruction. For more information about Ontrack, visit www.ontrack.com.


© Business Wire 2020
