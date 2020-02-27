|
Removal: Paragon Mortgages (No.9) PLC
27 February 2020
NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST
27/02/2020 08:00
REMOVAL
Paragon Mortgages (No.9) PLC
The Financial Conduct Authority ('the FCA') removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 27/02/2020 08:00:
Security Description
Listing Category
ISIN
Class Aa Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP50,000 each and integral multiples thereof)
Standard Debt
XS0224725423 ●
Class Ab Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR50,000 each and integral multiples thereof)
Standard Debt
XS0224728286 ●
Class Ac Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD100,000 each and integral multiples thereof)(Rule 144A)
Standard Debt
US69912RAA05 ●
Class Ac Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD100,000 each and integral multiples thereof)(Regulation S)
Standard Debt
XS0224848852 ●
Class Cb Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR50,000 each and integral multiples thereof)
Standard Debt
XS0224731231 ●
Class Ba Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP50,000 each and integral multiples thereof)
Standard Debt
XS0224729334 ●
Class Bb Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR50,000 each and integral multiples thereof)
Standard Debt
XS0224730779 ●
Class Ca Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP50,000 each and integral multiples thereof)
Standard Debt
XS0224731074 ●
This notice has been issued by Issuer Management - 020 7066 8352.
