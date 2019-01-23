Log in
Rémy Cointreau: Cancellation of shares further to the end of the share buyback programme

01/23/2019 | 01:45pm EST

Regulatory News:

At its meeting on 17 January 2019, the Board of Directors of Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) decided to cancel 800,000 shares, corresponding to 1.57% of its share capital, by way of a reduction in its share capital, as announced in the press release dated 27 December 2018 relating to the end of its share buyback programme.

Further to this cancellation, Rémy Cointreau owns 367 105 in treasury shares, or 0,73% of its share capital after reduction.

The share capital now amounts to 80 239 659,20 euros, divided into 50 149 787 shares.

This decision does not affect the performance of the liquidity contract signed by the Company. Details concerning the transactions completed pursuant to this share buyback programme are available on Rémy Cointreau’s website: www.remy-cointreau.com – see the Finance / Regulatory Information section.


© Business Wire 2019
