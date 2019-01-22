Rémy Cointreau: Sales in the first nine months 2018/19 (April 2018 – December 2018)

Regulatory News:
Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) generated sales of €919.4 million in the
first nine months of its 2018/19 financial year, up 6.7% in reported
terms and up 8.1% in organic terms (at constant exchange rates
and consolidation scope). After 7.7% organic sales growth in the first
half, the third quarter (up 8.7%*) confirmed the Group’s
sustained momentum. The earlier timing of the Chinese New Year in 2019
added 1 point of growth in the third quarter.
The first nine-month performance was driven by remarkable growth in Group
Brands (up 10.3%*): the House of Rémy Martin (up 13.1%*) was
carried by the success of its brands in the Asia-Pacific region and in
the United States. The Liqueurs & Spirits division (up
2.3%*) enjoyed accelerated growth in the third quarter, reaping the
benefits of the communication campaigns. Partner Brands continued
to decline, consistent with the Group’s strategy to gradually refocus on
Group Brands.
The Group’s two growth engines – the Asia-Pacific region and the
Americas – demonstrated excellent momentum over the period, and
particularly in the third quarter. While the end of Partner Brand
distribution agreements continued to weigh on Europe, the Middle East
and Africa (EMEA) over the nine-month period, the third quarter showed a
sequential improvement.
Breakdown of sales by division:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-IFRS 15
|
|
Post-IFRS 15
|
|
|
9 months
|
|
9 months
|
|
Change
|
|
9 months
|
(€m)
|
|
to 31/12/2018
|
|
to 31/12/2017
|
|
Reported
|
|
Organic(*)
|
|
to 31/12/2018
|
House of Rémy Martin
|
|
642.8
|
|
576.6
|
|
11.5%
|
|
13.1%
|
|
582.0
|
Liqueurs & Spirits
|
|
206.0
|
|
204.2
|
|
0.9%
|
|
2.3%
|
|
196.7
|
Subtotal: Group Brands
|
|
848.8
|
|
780.8
|
|
8.7%
|
|
10.3%
|
|
778.7
|
Partner Brands
|
|
70.6
|
|
81.3
|
|
-13.2%
|
|
-13.6%
|
|
69.8
|
Total
|
|
919.4
|
|
862.1
|
|
6.7%
|
|
8.1%
|
|
848.5
House of Rémy Martin
The House of Rémy Martin continued its outstanding growth at
end-December (up 13.1% in organic terms). Acceleration in the third
quarter (up 15.6%) was driven by double-digit growth across all
geographic regions. Additionally, the earlier timing of the 2019 Chinese
New Year (5 February 2019 as opposed to 16 February in 2018) translated
into some anticipated sales in the third quarter, increasing quarterly
growth for cognac by roughly 2 points.
The creativity of the House’s brands and its global strategy of brand
elevation once again bore fruit over the period: with organic growth of
13.1%, breaking down into volume growth of 7% and a 6% contribution from
mix and price effects.
Liqueurs & Spirits
The Liqueurs & Spirits division posted organic sales
growth of 2.3% over the nine-month period. As expected, growth
accelerated significantly in the third quarter (up 5.0%*), on the heels
of several communication campaigns launched by the brands.
The House of Cointreau enjoyed faster sales growth in the third
quarter, as it began to reap the benefits of “The Art of the Mix”
campaign (launched in the spring) and of the marketing activities
celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Margarita. Meanwhile, the House
of Metaxa continued its upscaling strategy, funnelling investments
towards its highest-end products with the second opus of its “Don’t
Drink it, Explore it” campaign. Mount Gay and St-Rémy
posted moderate performances over the nine-month period (upscaling
efforts weighed on volumes), but the third quarter witnessed a tangible
upswing. The Botanist gin and the Whisky business unit
posted strong growth once again across all geographic regions.
Partner Brands
The sales decline over the nine-month period (down 13.6% in organic
terms) was due to the termination of new distribution contracts with
third-party brands. This is consistent with the Group’s strategy to
gradually refocus on its proprietary brands (Group Brands).
2018/19 outlook
With sales in the first nine months fully in line with the Group’s
forecasts, Rémy Cointreau confirms its guidance of growth in Current
Operating Profit over the 2018/19 financial year, assuming constant
exchange rates and consolidation scope (proforma Pre-IFRS 15, 16 & 9).
Appendices: Sales and organic growth by business
First-quarter 2018/19 sales (April-June 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-IFRS 15
|
|
Post-IFRS 15
|
€m
|
|
Reported
18-19
|
|
Forex effect
18-19
|
|
Organic
18-19 (*)
|
|
Reported
17-18
|
|
Reported change
|
|
Organic (*) Change
|
|
Reported
18-19
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
|
B
|
|
C
|
|
A/C-1
|
|
B/C-1
|
|
|
House of Rémy Martin
|
|
163.5
|
|
-10.5
|
|
174.0
|
|
156.6
|
|
4.4%
|
|
11.1%
|
|
147.0
|
Liqueurs & Spirits
|
|
57.8
|
|
-2.4
|
|
60.3
|
|
58.6
|
|
-1.3%
|
|
2.8%
|
|
55.3
|
Subtotal: Group Brands
|
|
221.3
|
|
-12.9
|
|
234.3
|
|
215.2
|
|
2.8%
|
|
8.8%
|
|
202.3
|
Partner Brands
|
|
20.2
|
|
0.1
|
|
20.1
|
|
25.0
|
|
-19.2%
|
|
-19.7%
|
|
20.0
|
Total
|
|
241.5
|
|
-12.8
|
|
254.4
|
|
240.2
|
|
0.5%
|
|
5.9%
|
|
222.2
Second-quarter 2018/19 sales (July-September 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-IFRS 15
|
|
Post-IFRS 15
|
€m
|
|
Reported
18-19
|
|
Forex effect
18-19
|
|
Organic
18-19 (*)
|
|
Reported
17-18
|
|
Reported change
|
|
Organic (*) Change
|
|
Reported
18-19
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
|
B
|
|
C
|
|
A/C-1
|
|
B/C-1
|
|
|
House of Rémy Martin
|
|
234.5
|
|
-1.5
|
|
236.0
|
|
210.3
|
|
11.5%
|
|
12.2%
|
|
212.6
|
Liqueurs & Spirits
|
|
69.2
|
|
-0.7
|
|
69.9
|
|
70.6
|
|
-1.9%
|
|
-0.9%
|
|
66.6
|
Subtotal: Group Brands
|
|
303.7
|
|
-2.1
|
|
305.9
|
|
280.9
|
|
8.1%
|
|
8.9%
|
|
279.3
|
Partner Brands
|
|
26.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
26.0
|
|
23.2
|
|
12.3%
|
|
11.8%
|
|
25.5
|
Total
|
|
329.8
|
|
-2.0
|
|
331.8
|
|
304.1
|
|
8.5%
|
|
9.1%
|
|
304.7
First-half 2018/19 sales (April-September 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-IFRS 15
|
|
Post-IFRS 15
|
€m
|
|
Reported
18-19
|
|
Forex effect
18-19
|
|
Organic
18-19 (*)
|
|
Reported
17-18
|
|
Reported change
|
|
Organic (*) Change
|
|
Reported
18-19
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
|
B
|
|
C
|
|
A/C-1
|
|
B/C-1
|
|
|
House of Rémy Martin
|
|
398.0
|
|
-12.0
|
|
410.0
|
|
367.0
|
|
8.5%
|
|
11.7%
|
|
359.6
|
Liqueurs & Spirits
|
|
127.1
|
|
-3.1
|
|
130.2
|
|
129.2
|
|
-1.6%
|
|
0.8%
|
|
121.9
|
Subtotal: Group Brands
|
|
525.1
|
|
-15.1
|
|
540.1
|
|
496.1
|
|
5.8%
|
|
8.9%
|
|
481.5
|
Partner Brands
|
|
46.3
|
|
0.2
|
|
46.1
|
|
48.2
|
|
-4.0%
|
|
-4.5%
|
|
45.5
|
Total
|
|
571.4
|
|
-14.8
|
|
586.2
|
|
544.4
|
|
5.0%
|
|
7.7%
|
|
527.0
Third-quarter 2018/19 sales (October-December 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-IFRS 15
|
|
Post-IFRS 15
|
€m
|
|
Reported
18-19
|
|
Forex effect
18-19
|
|
Organic
18-19 (*)
|
|
Reported
17-18
|
|
Reported change
|
|
Organic (*) Change
|
|
Reported
18-19
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
|
B
|
|
C
|
|
A/C-1
|
|
B/C-1
|
|
|
House of Rémy Martin
|
|
244.8
|
|
2.5
|
|
242.3
|
|
209.6
|
|
16.8%
|
|
15.6%
|
|
222.4
|
Liqueurs & Spirits
|
|
79.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
78.8
|
|
75.1
|
|
5.2%
|
|
5.0%
|
|
74.8
|
Subtotal: Group Brands
|
|
323.8
|
|
2.7
|
|
321.1
|
|
284.7
|
|
13.7%
|
|
12.8%
|
|
297.2
|
Partner Brands
|
|
24.3
|
|
0.1
|
|
24.2
|
|
33.0
|
|
-26.5%
|
|
-26.8%
|
|
24.3
|
Total
|
|
348.0
|
|
2.7
|
|
345.3
|
|
317.7
|
|
9.5%
|
|
8.7%
|
|
321.5
Nine-month sales 2018/19 (April – December 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-IFRS 15
|
|
Post-IFRS 15
|
€m
|
|
Reported
18-19
|
|
Forex effect
18-19
|
|
Organic
18-19 (*)
|
|
Reported
17-18
|
|
Reported change
|
|
Organic (*) Change
|
|
Reported
18-19
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
|
B
|
|
C
|
|
A/C-1
|
|
B/C-1
|
|
|
House of Rémy Martin
|
|
642.8
|
|
-9.5
|
|
652.3
|
|
576.6
|
|
11.5%
|
|
13.1%
|
|
582.0
|
Liqueurs & Spirits
|
|
206.0
|
|
-3.0
|
|
209.0
|
|
204.2
|
|
0.9%
|
|
2.3%
|
|
196.7
|
Subtotal: Group Brands
|
|
848.8
|
|
-12.4
|
|
861.3
|
|
780.8
|
|
8.7%
|
|
10.3%
|
|
778.7
|
Partner Brands
|
|
70.6
|
|
0.3
|
|
70.3
|
|
81.3
|
|
-13.2%
|
|
-13.6%
|
|
69.8
|
Total
|
|
919.4
|
|
-12.1
|
|
931.5
|
|
862.1
|
|
6.7%
|
|
8.1%
|
|
848.5
Definitions of alternative performance indicators
Rémy Cointreau's management process is based on the following
alternative performance indicators, chosen for planning and reporting.
The Group management considers that these indicators provide financial
statement users with useful additional information for understanding the
Group's performance. These alternative performance indicators should be
considered as supplementing those included in the consolidated financial
statements and the resulting movements.
Starting on April 1st 2018, the Rémy
Cointreau Group applied the standard “IFRS 15 – Revenue from Contracts
with Customers.” For the transition, the Group did not opt for
retrospective application. Thus, the comparative period has not been
restated and organic growth is calculated using turnover which excludes
the impact of IFRS 15. The main effect of this standard is the
reclassification of some SG&A costs (notably some promotional expenses)
in deduction of net sales. Its estimated impact on the full-year is a
reduction in net sales amounting to 8% and an accretive effect of about
1.5 points on the Current Operating Margin.
Organic sales growth
Organic growth is calculated excluding the impacts of variations in
exchange rates as well as acquisitions and disposals.
The impact of exchange rates is calculated by converting sales for
the current financial year into the exchange rate of the previous
financial year.
For acquisitions in the current financial year, the sales of the
acquired entity are not included in organic growth calculations. For
acquisitions in the previous financial year, the sales of the acquired
entity are included in the previous financial year but are only included
in organic growth calculations for the current year starting from the
anniversary date of the acquisition.
For significant disposals, we use data following the application of
IFRS 5, which systematically reclassifies the sales of the sold entity
in "Net profit from activities sold or to be sold" for the current and
previous financial year.
This indicator serves to focus on Group performance common to both
financial years, which local management is more directly capable of
influencing.
(*) Organic growth is calculated assuming constant exchange rates and
consolidation scope.
