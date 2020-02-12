Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Renaissance Alliance Insurance Services : Grows by Three New Florida Agencies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 10:16am EST

New members include agencies located in Boca Raton, Coral Gables, and Davie, FL

Renaissance Alliance Insurance Services, the nation’s premier membership alliance for independent insurance agencies, announces that three independent insurance agencies have recently joined its Florida network.

In making the announcement, Oscar L. Miniet, Regional Executive Vice President of Renaissance Alliance, says, "We’re delighted to welcome these respected, high-performing agencies.” This follows last month’s announcement of two new members.

Executive Chairman of Renaissance Alliance Kevin R. Callahan says that although it has been less than a year since the Florida network launched, membership demand has been strong. “The ability to leverage scale while maintaining complete independence is proving attractive,” he says, noting that there are several pending members in the queue. “Renaissance is serious about its due diligence process to ensure that membership is the right fit for both the network and the agency,” says Callahan. “We want members who are serious about growth.”

New members include:

Bellken Insurance Group, LLC, Davie, FL is a full-service independent insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance services since 2010. AJ Leibell is President.

Serrod Insurance Agency, LLC, Coral Gables, FL is an independent, full-service agency that was founded in 2009. Melissa Cruz-Rodriguez is the agency owner.

The Sena Group Insurance Services, Boca Raton, FL is a full-service Trusted Choice agency founded in 1995. It also has offices in Miami and Hialeah. John Sena is President & CEO.

About Renaissance Alliance: Founded in 1999, Renaissance Alliance is a membership alliance for independent agencies specialized in property and casualty insurance. Renaissance Alliance provides its members with higher commissions, access to more carriers, products, and markets, and a set of services that lead to higher growth and profitability. See: www.renaissanceins.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:40aBOXWOOD MERGER CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:40aOLD NATIONAL BANCORP : IN/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
10:40aUNITED UTILITIES : Sellafield Ltd supports West Cumbrian mental health services
AQ
10:40aAUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:38aTHE TJX COMPANIES, INC. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results February 26, 2020
BU
10:37aORIGAMI RISK : Named Among Nation's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For
BU
10:37aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL agent banking conference held
AQ
10:35aDAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
DJ
10:35aAM BEST : Revises Outlooks to Positive for Halyk-Life, JSC
BU
10:34aORGANOCLICK PUBL : launches OrganoTex ® Textile Waterproofing
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
4Oil rises 3% as fall in new coronavirus cases in China eases fuel demand concerns
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Nissan sues Ghosn for damages, risks plunging to loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group