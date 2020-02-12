Renaissance Alliance Insurance Services : Grows by Three New Florida Agencies

New members include agencies located in Boca Raton, Coral Gables, and Davie, FL

Renaissance Alliance Insurance Services, the nation’s premier membership alliance for independent insurance agencies, announces that three independent insurance agencies have recently joined its Florida network.

In making the announcement, Oscar L. Miniet, Regional Executive Vice President of Renaissance Alliance, says, "We’re delighted to welcome these respected, high-performing agencies.” This follows last month’s announcement of two new members.

Executive Chairman of Renaissance Alliance Kevin R. Callahan says that although it has been less than a year since the Florida network launched, membership demand has been strong. “The ability to leverage scale while maintaining complete independence is proving attractive,” he says, noting that there are several pending members in the queue. “Renaissance is serious about its due diligence process to ensure that membership is the right fit for both the network and the agency,” says Callahan. “We want members who are serious about growth.”

New members include:

Bellken Insurance Group, LLC, Davie, FL is a full-service independent insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance services since 2010. AJ Leibell is President.

Serrod Insurance Agency, LLC, Coral Gables, FL is an independent, full-service agency that was founded in 2009. Melissa Cruz-Rodriguez is the agency owner.

The Sena Group Insurance Services, Boca Raton, FL is a full-service Trusted Choice agency founded in 1995. It also has offices in Miami and Hialeah. John Sena is President & CEO.

About Renaissance Alliance: Founded in 1999, Renaissance Alliance is a membership alliance for independent agencies specialized in property and casualty insurance. Renaissance Alliance provides its members with higher commissions, access to more carriers, products, and markets, and a set of services that lead to higher growth and profitability. See: www.renaissanceins.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005538/en/