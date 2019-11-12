Renaissance Barbershop Partner Corey Bell Hosts Special Book Signing for Prominent Author and Attorney Peter Baskin with Celebrity Guest Timon Kyle Durrett of Queen Sugar

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corey Bell, Partner of Renaissance Barbershop, recently hosted a special book signing for attorney-author Peter Baskin who wrote "A Toast to Silence," which offers expert advice to potentially protect the rights of minorities during encounters with law enforcement. The event at the Renaissance Barbershop, located at 7001-131 Fayetteville Road in Durham also featured Timon Kyle Durrett of the Oprah Winfrey Network television series “Queen Sugar.”

“I am pleased Mr. Baskin was committed to helping us facilitate an open and honest conversation that could lead to young Black men understand their rights and to build a pathway for a better relationship with law enforcement,” said Bell said. “The Renaissance Barbershop strives to become a leader in strengthening engagement and education through our community.”

Prominent criminal defense and personal injury attorney Peter Baskin takes a deep dive into how to avoid becoming another victim of deceptive police tactics by knowing how and when to use the power of silence in his new book, “A Toast to Silence: Avoid Becoming Another Victim of Deceptive Police Tactics by Knowing When and How to Use the Power of Silence.”

Baskin developed critical knowledge on the topic of deceptive cops and their methods of deceit during his expansive career as an attorney in Northern Virginia. In “A Toast of Silence,” he shared his views on what he called hypocrisy and deceit within the justice system.

Created by critically acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar follows the lives of three siblings who move to Louisiana to claim an inheritance from their recently departed father, an 800-acre sugarcane farm. Durrett plays David West, a charismatic star basketball player, ex-husband of Charley, and father of Micah. His involvement in a sex scandal resulted in the end of their marriage.

Durrett’s other movie credits include “Barbershop: The Next Cut” and “72 Hours.” His television credits include “Heroes,” “Samantha Who,” and “Single Ladies.”

