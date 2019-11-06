Log in
Renaissance Barbershop Partner Corey Bell Organizes Two Upcoming Public Events to Bring a Little Star Power to Durham

11/06/2019 | 10:33am EST

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corey Bell, Partner of Renaissance Barbershop, is facilitating two public events that will bring high-profile figures to the Durham area. Actor and producer Timon Kyle Durrett, star of the acclaimed television series “Queen Sugar” on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), will host Ladies Night during the North Carolina Central University Homecoming celebration at the Wills Social Bistro and Lounge, located at 5400 S. Miami Boulevard in Durham on Thursday, November 7 at 8:00 p.m. Bell is also hosting a book signing for attorney-author Peter Baskin who wrote "A Toast to Silence," which offers practical insight and advice potentially protecting the rights of minorities during encounters with law enforcement. The event is scheduled to take place at the Renaissance Barbershop, located at 7001-131 Fayetteville Road in Durham, from 5pm to 7pm.

“I am hosting these community events in an effort to bring Durham residents together so we can both learn lessons that could impact our lives, exchange ideas to broaden our perspectives, and celebrate unity throughout our diverse community,” said Bell.

Created by critically acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar follows the lives of three siblings who move to Louisiana to claim an inheritance from their recently departed father, an 800-acre sugarcane farm. Durrett plays David West, a charismatic star basketball player, ex-husband of Charley, and father of Micah. His involvement in a sex scandal resulted in the end of their marriage.

Durrett’s other movie credits include “Barbershop: The Next Cut” and “72 Hours.” His television credits include “Heroes,” “Samantha Who,” and “Single Ladies.”

Prominent criminal defense and personal injury attorney Peter Baskin takes a deep dive into how to avoid becoming another victim of deceptive police tactics by knowing how and when to use the power of silence in his new book, “A Toast to Silence: Avoid Becoming Another Victim of Deceptive Police Tactics by Knowing When and How to Use the Power of Silence.”

Baskin developed critical knowledge on the topic of deceptive cops and their methods of deceit during his expansive career as an attorney in Northern Virginia. In “A Toast of Silence,” he shared his views on what he called hypocrisy and deceit within the justice system.

To purchase tickets for Ladies Night, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ladies-night-nccu-homecoming-edition-tickets-77509471917

To learn more about Renaissance Barbershop, please visit: https://www.therenaissancebarbershop.com/ or call ​919-806-2121.

For More Information Contact:
Taroue Brooks
Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
202-431-1119

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9abe0c6-fd1b-4d26-bb00-68f612895445

Primary Logo

Timon Kyle Durrett

Actor and producer Timon Kyle Durrett, star of the acclaimed television series “Queen Sugar” on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), will host Ladies Night during the North Carolina Central University Homecoming November 7.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
