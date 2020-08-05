Log in
Renal Dialysis Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Increasing Number of ESRD Patients to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

08/05/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the renal dialysis market and it is poised to grow by USD 31.71 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805005109/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Renal Dialysis Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Renal Dialysis Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • What was the size of the renal dialysis market in 2019?
  • Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 99.87 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 131.58 billion by 2024.
  • Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
  • The in-center dialysis segment is expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 6%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 31.71 billion during the forecast period.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., DaVita Inc., Diaverum AB, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • The increasing number of ESRD patients and growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension are the major factors driving the market. However, the high treatment costs restraints the market growth.
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • The market in the APAC region was valued at USD 26.86 billion in 2019 and it is anticipated to grow at USD 36.82 billion during 2024.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., DaVita Inc., Diaverum AB, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

An increasing number of ESRD patients has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Renal Dialysis Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Renal Dialysis Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • In-center Dialysis
    • Home Dialysis
  • Geography
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • ROW
  • Type
    • Hemodialysis
    • Peritoneal Dialysis
    • Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43740

Renal Dialysis Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The renal dialysis market report covers the following areas:

  • Renal Dialysis Market Size
  • Renal Dialysis Market Trends
  • Renal Dialysis Market Analysis

This study identifies the growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension as one of the prime reasons driving the renal dialysis market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Renal Dialysis Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist renal dialysis market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the renal dialysis market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the renal dialysis market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of renal dialysis market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • In-center dialysis - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Home dialysis - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Hemodialysis - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Peritoneal dialysis and others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Asahi Kasei Corp.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • DaVita Inc.
  • Diaverum AB
  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Nipro Corp.
  • W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
