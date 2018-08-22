RenalGuard Solutions Reaches Milestone of 20,000 Patients Treated with RenalGuard

RenalGuard Therapy Continues to Demonstrate Effectiveness for the
Prevention of Acute Kidney Injury in High-Risk Patients
RenalGuard
Solutions™, Inc., a medical device company focused on innovative
fluid management technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets,
today announced the treatment of 20,000 patients with RenalGuard®
for the prevention of Contrast-Induced Nephropathy (CIN).
Contrast-Induced Nephropathy is a form of acute kidney injury (AKI) that
affects 10 to 20 percent of patients undergoing imaging procedures that
use toxic contrast dyes.
“We are very pleased by the positive response in the medical community
in Europe towards the use of RenalGuard in high-risk patients undergoing
cardiovascular procedures,” said Jim Dillon, Chief Executive Officer,
RenalGuard Solutions. “This is a huge milestone for the product, the
company, and our patients.”
Currently used in Europe and other countries that recognize the CE Mark,
RenalGuard is designed to reduce the incidence of CIN found in the
millions of at-risk patients undergoing cardiovascular imaging
procedures by managing real-time fluid balance in conjunction with
interventional procedures involving contrast media. A number of studies
have demonstrated RenalGuard's ability to protect patients from AKI
following catheterization procedures when compared to the standard of
care.
“Our hospital has treated over 700 patients with RenalGuard Therapy, and
has established a pathway to ensure patients with chronic kidney disease
are identified and receive appropriate treatment. In many cases,
patients display a broad range of diuretic efficiency and fluid balance
within hours,” said Professor Bjoern Andrew Remppis, Herz- und
Gefässzentrum, Bad Bevensen, Germany. “Our institution is happy to have
an option for patients that circumvents contrast media, which are
associated with worsening kidney function. We will continue to look to
RenalGuard as an important therapy in the field of cardio-renal medicine
and are intrigued at the potential of this valuable tool for automated
negative volume management in heart failure patients.”
RenalGuard Solutions will demonstrate RenalGuard
Therapy at two industry meetings: the European Society of Cardiology
meeting, August 25-29, in Munich, Germany (Booth G400), and
Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), September 21-25, in San
Diego, CA (Booth 823).
About RenalGuard Therapy
RenalGuard measures a patient's urine output and automatically infuses
hydration fluid based on that urine output. The system is designed to
induce high urine rates, which have been shown to protect the kidney
from a range of insults. A number of studies have demonstrated
RenalGuard's ability to protect patients from AKI following
catheterization procedures when compared to the standard of care,
including: MYTHOS, which found RenalGuard to be superior to overnight
hydration; REMEDIAL II, which found RenalGuard to be superior to sodium
bicarbonate hydration; Protect-TAVI, which reported a significant
reduction in post-procedural acute kidney injury (AKI) following
transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) when using RenalGuard
during the procedure, compared to standard therapy; and AKIGUARD, which
showed significant improvement in long-term outcomes when using
RenalGuard vs. standard therapy. Two meta-analyses of these results
(Putzu and Mattathil) found RenalGuard consistently reduced kidney
injury, dialysis, adverse events and mortality compared to standard
therapy.
About RenalGuard Solutions, Inc.
RenalGuard Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company focused on
innovative technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The
company's lead product, RenalGuard®, is designed to protect
patients from acute kidney injury (AKI), including contrast-induced AKI.
Investigator-sponsored studies in Europe have demonstrated RenalGuard's
effectiveness at preventing CI-AKI in at-risk patients. RenalGuard is
CE-marked and is sold in Europe and certain countries around the world
via a network of distributors. For further information, please visit the
company's website at http://www.renalguard.com.
