Renault : Economic and Foreign Trade Activity

Economic and Foreign Trade Activity

Based on the Serbian Statistical Office data, industrial production increased in October by 0.5% y-o-y, led by the 1.5% growth in manufacturing. Within manufacturing, growth was registered in 15 out of 24 sectors, with the highest positive contributions coming from pharmaceutical products, metal products and motor vehicles.

Favourable trends continued in trade and tourism as well. Statistical Office data for October indicate a 9.4% real y-o-y growth in retail trade turnover, and a y-o-y increase in tourist arrivals (9.7%) and the number of their overnight stays (12.8%).

Y-o-y, euro-denominated commodity exports in October went up by 9.1% and imports by 0.7%.

According to the Labour Force Survey, the unemployment rate fell to a single-digit level for the first time - 9.5% in Q3 2019, while the employment rate equalled 49.6% in the same period.

