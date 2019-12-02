Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Renault : Economic and Foreign Trade Activity

12/02/2019 | 09:00am EST

Economic and Foreign Trade Activity

Based on the Serbian Statistical Office data, industrial production increased in October by 0.5% y-o-y, led by the 1.5% growth in manufacturing. Within manufacturing, growth was registered in 15 out of 24 sectors, with the highest positive contributions coming from pharmaceutical products, metal products and motor vehicles.

Favourable trends continued in trade and tourism as well. Statistical Office data for October indicate a 9.4% real y-o-y growth in retail trade turnover, and a y-o-y increase in tourist arrivals (9.7%) and the number of their overnight stays (12.8%).

Y-o-y, euro-denominated commodity exports in October went up by 9.1% and imports by 0.7%.

According to the Labour Force Survey, the unemployment rate fell to a single-digit level for the first time - 9.5% in Q3 2019, while the employment rate equalled 49.6% in the same period.

Governor's Office

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 13:59:01 UTC
