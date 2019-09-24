Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Renault-FCA merger 'behind us', French carmaker says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 01:14pm EDT
The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Bordeaux

PARIS (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler's $35 billion merger offer for Renault, which was abandoned in June, was no longer on the table, the French carmaker's Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Tuesday.

"This matter is behind us today," Senard told a hearing in the French senate, echoing similar remarks by Renault's CEO Thierry Bollore earlier in September.

Senard said the merger project would have benefited the carmaker's alliance with Japan's Nissan, giving it a more global dimension, but added that it was not a likely scenario at present.

"The matter is not on the table today. If (the project) were to come back one day on terms and conditions that would be acceptable for all parties I'd be delighted. But it's not in the works," he said.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by GV De Clercq)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pSTATE OF ILLINOIS : Gov. Pritzker Announces $2.2 Billion Taiwanese Commitment to Purchase Illinois Corn and Soybeans
PU
01:30pFed adds longer-term cash to U.S. banking system
RE
01:28pTOM COTTON : Cotton, Boozman Push to Lower Indian Pecan Tariffs
PU
01:24pCourt suspends Alberta law curbing oil and gas flows to British Columbia
RE
01:24pOil falls 2% after Trump ratchets up U.S.-China trade war
RE
01:24pOil falls 2% after Trump ratchets up U.S.-China trade war
RE
01:22pSaudi central bank governor says attack on Aramco had no monetary impact
RE
01:22pILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : World Leaders Gather to Mobilize Solutions to Shape the Future of Work
PU
01:17pBulgarian tourism faces serious challenge from Thomas Cook collapse
RE
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
4METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : Postponed MREL debt issuance
5FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : FOSUN TOURISM : As Thomas Cook customers return home, blame game begins

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group