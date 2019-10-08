Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Renault to start search for new CEO: Le Figaro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 05:55pm EDT
Thierry Bollore, CEO of Renault, talks to journalists after French carmaker Renault's 2018 annual results presentation at their headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt

PARIS (Reuters) - The chairman of the French carmaker Renault will propose to its board of directors to find a successor to current Chief Executive Thierry Bollore, business daily Le Figaro reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the report, the succession proposal could be on the agenda of the next board meeting on Oct. 18.

Renault did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The French state owns a 15 percent stake in Renault. A spokesman for the finance ministry declined to comment.

Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday named a new chief executive known for close ties to Renault, its top shareholder in a bid to turn a page after a management scandal involving Carlos Ghosn.

The two automakers have been shaken in particular by the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn last year on allegations of financial misconduct, which he denies, and the more recent departure of Nissan’s CEO Hiroto Saikawa after he admitted to being improperly overpaid.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.59% 661 End-of-day quote.-22.79%
RENAULT -0.04% 50.4 Real-time Quote.-7.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43pGoldman evaluating role in Megvii IPO after AI firm put on U.S. blacklist
RE
06:41pJIMMY PANETTA : Congressman Panetta, House Delegation Meet with President of Mexico to Discuss USMCA Trade Deal
PU
06:39pTwitter says user data meant for security purposes may have been used for advertising
RE
06:35pJury says J&J must pay $8 billion in case over male breast growth linked to Risperdal
RE
06:34pFed's Powell says U.S. expansion is 'sustainable'
RE
06:33pFed's Powell says U.S. expansion is 'sustainable'
RE
06:31pBANK OF JAMAICA : Term Sheet T Bill 182 days due April 2020
PU
06:31pBANK OF JAMAICA : Term Sheet T Bill 273 days due July 2020
PU
06:31pFed's Powell says U.S. expansion is 'sustainable'
RE
06:31pBANK OF JAMAICA : Term Sheet T Bill 91 days due January 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : My Path to Purpose
2Levi Strauss profit hit by weakness in wholesale business in Americas
3HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Remunerati..
4HOSTOPIA.COM INC : HYDRO ONE : Third Quarter 2019 Results Release November 7, 2019 Before Markets Open
5GROWN UP INVESTMENT : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 SEP..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group