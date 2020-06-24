Renewable Energies Well Below 2 Cents Per kWh Worldwide, Before the End of the Decade

To achieve a successful energy transition, Terrawatt Initiative , chaired by Isabelle Kocher, launches in its new report and on its new website (in English), the challenge of a solar kWh ‘well below’ 2 cents everywhere in the world before the end of the decade.

‘Well below 2 cents’. This simple but strong message resonating with the Paris agreement is the one the Terrawatt community is sending today to policy makers and citizens around the world.

Behind this message is a conviction: the energy transition is within reach. Bringing renewable electricity, particularly solar electricity, well below 2 cents per kWh means enabling an entire society and its economy to transform itself: the electrification of end uses, light, heat, mobility; storage; new energy carriers; green hydrogen; and many other socially indispensable innovations are becoming economically viable.

Only five years ago, well below 2 cents per kWh was considered unrealistic. Today it is a reality for major projects when public, industrial and financial authorities work together.

The challenge for the decade ahead is to generalise this price level everywhere and at all levels, especially for the most vulnerable. This is the ‘green deal’: to build together a new energy regime that allows everyone to have access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy.

Since COP 21 in Paris, Terrawatt Initiative has explored all the sticking points on the road to well below 2 cents per kWh. Bringing together a large number of partners, both public and private, Terrawatt Initiative has proposed concrete solutions for each category of stakeholder and has supported their implementation as far as possible.

Today, Terrawatt is very proud to share online with the general public the story of this formidable collective adventure, as well as all of its output, on its new website www.terrawatt.org.

