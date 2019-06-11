Renewable Energy Association : REA welcomes report claiming E10 could save public £100 million in a year

Posted: 11 June, 2019. Written by REA News

• The All Party Parliamentary Group for British Bioethanol has released a new report on the introduction of E10 in the UK

• The report has found that introducing E10 immediately could save motorists £100 million in the next year

• Following a rise in the sale of petrol vehicles, E10 is essential to improving air quality problems in the short term

• The report calls for an emergency summit on E10 before the summer

• The REA urges the Government to heed the findings of the report and introduce E10 as soon as possible.

The All Party Parliamentary Group for British Bioethanol published its Interim Report today calling for the UK to join other developed countries including Germany, Belgium, France, Finland and the US and move to E10 petrol.

The report has found that immediately introducing E10 could save motorists £100 million in 2020. The greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction requirement for fuels which is currently set at 4% in 2019 is due to rise to 6% in 2020. Introducing E10 could reduce the impact of this challenge, which is most likely to be passed down to motorists in fuel prices, by £100 million.

The report also draws attention to the increasing numbers of petrol fuel car sales in the UK following the diesel gate scandal. As the electrification of vehicles gains momentum and costs reduce, E10 offers an immediate cost-effective solution to reducing carbon to meet challenging UK transport targets.

The report follows on from the Government's call for evidence on the introduction of E10 which was carried out in Summer 2018 and is due to be published imminently. As avid campaigners for the introduction of E10, the REA submitted both written and oral evidence to the APPG. The REA supports the proposed summit and immediate introduction of E10.

On the launch of the Interim Report, Dr Nina Skorupska Chief Executive of the REA said:

'E10 has a crucial role to play in the decarbonisation of UK transport and with the correct policy support from Government, could save motorists £100 million in its first year of implementation. The electrification of passenger vehicles is gaining momentum and whilst supply chains develop and costs reduce, E10 is essential in offering cost-effective and immediate GHG savings.

'Whether meeting our legally binding climate targets or realising the more ambitious targets of net-zero GHG by 2050, we need to utilise all technologies available and the complimentary deployment of biofuels and electrification is a perfect example of the forward thinking needed to achieve this.'

Notes to editors

1. The APPG for British Bioethanol is a group of cross party Parliamentarians with a stated purpose to 'To raise awareness of the industry, its economic impact, the supporting role it plays for British agriculture, and the environmental benefits of the bioethanol it produces. To promote the introduction of E10 fuel in the UK, help provide information and provide a greater understanding amongst parliamentarians and consumers.'

2. The APPG Secretariat support is provided by Ensus UK Ltd one of the leading European manufacturers of sustainably-produced bioethanol. Further information on the APPG's activities and membership HERE

3. Last year's consultation by the Department for Transport on E10 can be found HERE

4. The REA participated in the oral evidence session for the report, chaired by Rt Hon Sir Oliver Heald, the Conservative MP for North East Hertfordshire, which took place on May 1st 2019 in the Palace of Westminster hosted by Nic Dakin MP, Martin Vickers MP and Sir Oliver Heald MP.

