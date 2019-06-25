Log in
Renewable Gas 360, formerly the Rethink Methane Symposium, Announces 2020 Dates

06/25/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

Santa Monica, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Organizers of Renewable Gas 360 today announced that the conference is planned for January 22-23, 2020 at the Sheraton Grand in Sacramento. Formerly known as the Rethink Methane Symposium, Renewable Gas 360 will bring together stakeholders from the bioenergy, solar, wind, hydrogen, fuel cell, natural gas, and energy storage industries to enlighten California policymakers on the economic and environmental benefits of renewable gas.

“Renewable Gas 360, like its predecessor, will focus on how renewable gases can help California advance many of its policy objectives, including improving air quality, climate protection, economic development, waste diversion, and energy resiliency,” stated Cliff Gladstein, president of clean energy consulting firm and producers of the event, Gladstein, Neandross & Associates. “As the new name suggests, the two-day conference will offer a holistic perspective on renewable gas, where harnessing existing organic wastes and surplus renewable electricity can promote a diverse, balanced, and sustainable energy economy and accelerate the transition to a 100% renewable energy system.”

Through a series of informative panel discussions, keynote presentations, and interactive discussions, Renewable Gas 360 aims to educate stakeholders on how sensible policies and incentives that bolster the use of renewable gases can immediately and cost effectively:

  • Reduce short lived climate pollutants and greenhouse gases
  • Manage overburdened landfills
  • Mitigate the leading sources of urban air pollution
  • Capture methane emissions from dairy and agriculture
  • Protect public health and foster economic growth in disadvantaged communities 
  • Prevent wildfires through removal and beneficial reuse of dead trees
  • Store and transport surplus renewable energy
  • Increase production of renewable hydrogen and syngas

Sponsorship opportunities are now available for the 2020 event. Registration is expected to open in fall 2019. To learn more, visit www.renewablegas360.com.

 

###

 

About Renewable Gas 360

Renewable Gas 360 is an annual conference that brings together stakeholders from the bioenergy, solar, wind, hydrogen, fuel cell, and natural gas industries to educate California policymakers on the economic and environmental benefits of renewable gas. Renewable Gas 360 is a continuation of the Rethink Methane Symposium that launched in 2015. The sixth year conference is set for January 22-23 at the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel in Northern California and is expected to assemble 350+ attendees from across the public and private sectors. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels for both on and off-road applications. Learn more at www.renewablegas360.com and www.gladstein.org

Alexis Wiley
Renewable Gas 360
(310) 573-8552
Alexis.Wiley@gladstein.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
