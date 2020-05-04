Renewable Leader Reports Strong First Quarter, Optimism For 2020

Newly released data from the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) shows Dallas-based Tri Global Energy (TGE) continuing as the number one developer of wind energy in Texas. For the first quarter of 2020, AWEA reports 7,060 megawatts (MW) of wind energy under construction and in advanced development, with TGE overseeing 21 percent of that figure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005478/en/

Newly released data from the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) shows Dallas-based Tri Global Energy (TGE) continuing as the number one developer of wind energy in Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Additionally, Texas is the nation’s leading producer of wind power and ranks among the top five producers of wind power internationally. TGE also is shown by AWEA as the fifth largest developer of U.S. wind energy for 2019.

“Obviously, the pandemic is the wild card, and there’s not 100 percent certainty on all of its effects – or the timing of those effects,” said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy. “However, renewable energy is a long-term game and has proven and significant impact on economic development. Our experience and partnerships are strong, so we are optimistic that we’ll be able to execute our plan for 2020 and beyond.

“Our industry is asking Washington for support in weathering this crisis by extending the deadlines for project completions under the PTC/ITC and by considering direct payment of tax credits to protect project economics,” added Billingsley. “The consideration we’re seeking should not be political. This support would be very valuable to the industry as we try to maintain our projects and business targets.”

TGE is currently actively expanding beyond Texas with additional projects in development in Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska and Virginia. In 2019, the company also announced its first utility-scale solar project, Flatland Solar, which was sold to New York-based Silverpeak in March 2020.

About Tri Global Energy

Tri Global Energy is an independent renewable energy originator and developer in the U.S. The company is a leading wind developer in Texas and is among the top five in the U.S. for projects under construction. Nearly 3,500 megawatts of TGE’s development projects are either in financing, construction or operation, including wind, solar and energy storage projects.

Founded in 2009, Tri Global Energy’s mission is to improve communities through local economic development generated by originating and commercializing renewable energy projects. The company currently develops and owns utility-scale wind and solar energy projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana and Virginia. Tri Global Energy is headquartered in Dallas with regional development offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois and Hartford City, Indiana. For more information, visit www.triglobalenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005478/en/