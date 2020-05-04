Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Renewable Leader Reports Strong First Quarter, Optimism For 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 11:07am EDT

Newly released data from the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) shows Dallas-based Tri Global Energy (TGE) continuing as the number one developer of wind energy in Texas. For the first quarter of 2020, AWEA reports 7,060 megawatts (MW) of wind energy under construction and in advanced development, with TGE overseeing 21 percent of that figure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005478/en/

Newly released data from the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) shows Dallas-based Tri Global Energy (TGE) continuing as the number one developer of wind energy in Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Newly released data from the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) shows Dallas-based Tri Global Energy (TGE) continuing as the number one developer of wind energy in Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Additionally, Texas is the nation’s leading producer of wind power and ranks among the top five producers of wind power internationally. TGE also is shown by AWEA as the fifth largest developer of U.S. wind energy for 2019.

“Obviously, the pandemic is the wild card, and there’s not 100 percent certainty on all of its effects – or the timing of those effects,” said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy. “However, renewable energy is a long-term game and has proven and significant impact on economic development. Our experience and partnerships are strong, so we are optimistic that we’ll be able to execute our plan for 2020 and beyond.

“Our industry is asking Washington for support in weathering this crisis by extending the deadlines for project completions under the PTC/ITC and by considering direct payment of tax credits to protect project economics,” added Billingsley. “The consideration we’re seeking should not be political. This support would be very valuable to the industry as we try to maintain our projects and business targets.”

TGE is currently actively expanding beyond Texas with additional projects in development in Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska and Virginia. In 2019, the company also announced its first utility-scale solar project, Flatland Solar, which was sold to New York-based Silverpeak in March 2020.

About Tri Global Energy

Tri Global Energy is an independent renewable energy originator and developer in the U.S. The company is a leading wind developer in Texas and is among the top five in the U.S. for projects under construction. Nearly 3,500 megawatts of TGE’s development projects are either in financing, construction or operation, including wind, solar and energy storage projects.

Founded in 2009, Tri Global Energy’s mission is to improve communities through local economic development generated by originating and commercializing renewable energy projects. The company currently develops and owns utility-scale wind and solar energy projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana and Virginia. Tri Global Energy is headquartered in Dallas with regional development offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois and Hartford City, Indiana. For more information, visit www.triglobalenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:41aBIOFORCE NANOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:41aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : equities were worst hit asset type for fund managers in Q1, report says
AQ
11:41aHARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT : Net Asset Value(s)
AQ
11:41aGRAMEEN AMERICA : Launches Economic Relief and Recovery Fund for Low-Income, Women Small Business Owners in the Wake of COVID-19
BU
11:40aAGEAS / : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
AQ
11:40aSilk Road Energy Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Announces Private Placement
NE
11:39aNATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:39aUNITED FIRE : Ufg enters into renewal rights agreement for our personal lines business
PU
11:39aBERGENBIO : Contemplated Private Placement
PU
11:37aSouthwest Airlines Down Over 7%, On Track for Lowest Close Since July 2014 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : France's Total looks to expand in Australia selling power
4GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Japan's Abe asks experts to come up with road map to restart economy
5TELEFONICA S.A. : Telefonica shares rise on O2-Virgin Media merger talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group