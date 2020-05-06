RenewableUK : Renewables will have a leading role in economic recovery after pandemic

Posted by: Rob Norris

RenewableUK is highlighting the call by the Committee on Climate Change for the Prime Minister to boost economic recovery after the Coronavirus pandemic by supporting the growth of low-carbon infrastructure.

RenewableUK's Public Affairs Manager Nathan Bennett said 'While our first priority has to be staying safe and supporting the response to Covid-19, the CCC's letter is clear that we need to look at how we rebuild the UK's economy after the pandemic and help Government to meet its net zero emissions target. The climate emergency has not gone away; if anything, the Covid-19 pandemic has underlined the need to make sure our economy is sustainable and resilient in the long-term.



'The CCC highlights that climate investments support economic growth and jobs, and this is precisely what renewable energy companies are doing through investing tens of billions of pounds in new infrastructure. This investment boosts local economies all over the country, particularly in coastal communities which urgently need new job opportunities. We'll be working with Ministers to ensure we have the right policies in place to accelerate this investment and deliver net zero.



'Our industry will play a pro-active role in getting the economy back on track as we move out of lockdown. Renewables are a UK-wide opportunity to have a sustainable, forward-looking recovery and to boost productivity across the economy'.



(ends)



For further information, please contact:

· Luke Clark, Head of External Affairs 07875 704 032 Luke.Clark@RenewableUK.com · Robert Norris, Head of Communications 07969 229 913 Robert.Norris@RenewableUK.com

Notes: