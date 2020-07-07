Renewal Funds and InvestEco Capital Announce the 2020 Youth Impact Challenge

In response to the challenging times for youth as a result of COVID-19, Renewal Funds and InvestEco Capital are pleased to announce the launch of the 2020 Youth Impact Challenge.

The Challenge encourages youth (16 - 25 years old) across Canada to organize into diverse teams of three or more and to submit a three-page project idea, that will address a social or environmental issue.

Teams will be judged on originality, impact and implementation, as well as diversity. The top 30 teams will receive $1,000 and mentorship will be provided by business and non-profit leaders in the impact space. The winning team will receive $10,000.

Information on how to apply is available at: https://www.youthimpactchallenge.ca

For more information on the 2020 Youth Challenge please email: bhoomika@youthimpactchallenge.ca or call +1(438) 929-2445.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005705/en/