Renmin University of China : Du Peng Leads Delegation To Visit China Tai Wan

11/03/2019 | 09:28pm EST

From October 23rd to the 27th, Vice-president of Renmin University of China, Du Peng, led a delegation to visit China Tai Wan. They visited Tai Wan Chinese Culture University, Tai Wan National Chengchi University, and met with CSC and exchange students from RUC, and also visited Tai Wan's Alumni Association. While in China Tai Wan Du Peng was invited to take part in the 11th International Asia-Oceania Gerontology and Gerontology Medicine Conference.

Du Peng and the delegation visited Tai Wan Chinese Culture University and met with Tai Wan Chinese Culture University president Xu Xing Qing.

Du Peng and the delegation visited Tai Wan National Chengchi University, president Guo Mingzheng and vice-president Wang Wenjie.

While visiting Tai Wan National Chengchi University, Du Peng and the delegation sat and talked with the CSC and exchange students from RUC.

Du Peng and the delegation visited with the RUC Alumni Association and had a discussion.

Disclaimer

Renmin University of China published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 02:27:02 UTC
