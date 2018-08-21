Renovia Completes $42.3 Million Series B Financing

Renovia Inc. (“Renovia”), a company dedicated to discovering and
delivering first-line digital therapeutic and diagnostic devices for
women with pelvic floor disorders, today announced the close of $42.3
million in financing, including $32.3 million in Series B equity and $10
million in venture debt. Proceeds from the funding will be used to
support Renovia’s clinical trials, product development pipeline,
corporate development and future commercial launches.
The Series B financing was led by Perceptive Advisors and Ascension
Ventures, with participation from Longwood Fund, Inova Strategic
Investments, Cormorant Asset Management, OSF Ventures and Western
Technology Investment. BayCross Capital Group acted as an advisor to
Renovia.
“We are thrilled to have the support of this group of leading healthcare
investors who share our vision to better diagnose, treat and improve the
lives of millions of women affected by pelvic floor disorders,” said
Marc Beer, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Renovia.
“This mix of existing and new financial investors, and the participation
of three leading integrated health networks with whom we can partner, is
so well-aligned with Renovia’s clinical and commercial vision.”
Beer added, “Combining our innovative and proprietary sensor
technologies and form factors with a digital health platform will give
our customers valuable data to inform new treatment options, drive
greater knowledge and understanding of pelvic floor disorders, and
ultimately lower long-term healthcare costs. This funding recognizes the
tremendous value in our innovative digital therapeutic and diagnostic
product pipeline that we plan to bring to the treatment of pelvic floor
disorders, including urinary incontinence.”
Urinary incontinence represents a common and burdensome global
condition, affecting an estimated 250 million women worldwide. Since its
founding in 2016, Renovia has been committed to developing a product
pipeline with the therapeutic and diagnostic potential to have a
profound positive impact on the lives of women. Renovia’s existing
FDA-cleared device has a targeted mechanism of action that isolates and
directs optimal movement of the levator plate. This device and the full
product pipeline all leverage state-of-the-art patient-based apps and
data management technology to provide precise, cost-effective treatment
of weakened pelvic floor muscles in real-time, while collecting
actionable compliance and progress data on women’s pelvic health. In
2018, Renovia added key members of senior leadership, including the
appointments of Samantha Pulliam, MD as its Chief Medical Officer,
Jessica McKinney, PT, MS as Vice President of Medical Affairs and
Clinical Advocacy, and Jim O’Connor as General Counsel.
About Renovia
Renovia was formed to develop and commercialize products for better
first-line diagnosis and treatment to improve the condition-specific
quality of life for millions of women with pelvic floor disorders.
Renovia's technology enables treatment via precise visualization of
pelvic movement in real-time during pelvic floor muscle training, while
monitoring usage and progress over time. As a women's health
organization, Renovia is in pursuit of scalable and cost-effective care
for pelvic floor disorders delivered through the power of digital health.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005199/en/