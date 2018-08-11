Log in
Renowned Colorectal Surgeon Dr. Zuri Murrell Joins Natren Probiotics Medical Advisory Board

08/11/2018 | 02:12am CEST

Los Angeles Magazine's Top Colon and Rectal Surgeon Dr. Murrell To Also Serve As Brand Ambassador for Natren, America's #1 Most Trusted Name In Probiotics

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Renowned colorectal surgeon Dr. Zuri Murrellhas joined Natren Probiotics as a member of the Advisory Board. Dr. Murrell, who is recognized by Los Angeles Magazine as the city's Top Colon and Rectal Surgeon, will also serve as Natren's National Brand Ambassador joining forces with the company's celebrated Founder and President Natasha Trenev to promote how health and wellness begins from within.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/509651/doctor.jpg

The newest member of Natren's Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Murrell will contribute his professional insights in the areas of product development and consumer messaging. As Brand Ambassador for Natren, he will participate in a national media and retail outreach program aimed at promoting the importance of Natren probiotics as part of a daily health regimen.

Director of the Colorectal Cancer Program at Cedars-Sinai, Dr. Zuri Murrell is nationally recognized as a leading colorectal surgeon and an innovator in the practice of minimally invasive surgery. In addition to having authored numerous peer-reviewed papers, book chapters and presentations, Dr. Murrell is renowned for his extensive research in surgical techniques and treatments such as single port laparoscopy and robotic surgery, and ranks among the country's foremost lecturers. Named to the Southern California Super Doctors® list in 2015-2017, Dr. Murrell is double board certified and one of the only west coast surgeons specifically trained in minimally invasive colorectal surgery. He received his medical degree from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is among an elite group of surgeons who specializes in colorectal surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Recognized as 'The Mother of Probiotics," Natasha Trenev is a developmental scientist who introduced the term probiotics in the US nearly five decades ago and has dedicated her life and career researching and perfecting probiotic strains to improve the functioning of the small intestine, large intestine and transient flora by aiding in the inhibition of pathogens and unwanted bacteria.

The company's flagships product Healthy Trinity has been recognized by the medical community for its effectiveness, and for the company's exclusive production method, dark glass bottling and cold chain shipment that ensures the potency of its live probiotic strains all the way through consumption. Natasha and Natren's innovative process plays a big part in setting Natren apart from all others and earned her company the reputation as the industry Gold Standard of Probiotics.

"Health is a central issue facing Americans today, and getting clear information from trusted sources is crucial. Dr. Murrell is among today's most prominent authorities in of colorectal surgery, the branch of medicine focused on the digestive system. I am excited to work in tandem with Dr. Murrell in furthering the country's understanding and appreciation of our digestive tract and the pivotal role probiotics plays in helping maintain a healthy gut," said Natasha Trenev.

About Natren:

Based in Westlake Village, California, Natren, Inc. is the recognized pioneering leader in the field of probiotics supplements. Natren cultivates and processes its high quality cultures in the company's own manufacturing plant also located in Westlake Village, a 30,000 square foot pristine facility that boasts state-of-the-art processing facilities and a team of top probiotics scientists. Founder and President Natasha Trenev is recognized as the Mother of Probiotics and even introduced and popularized the term probiotics, which means "for life." Having devoted nearly 50 years of work in natural health, Ms. Trenev makes frequent media appearances underscoring the effectiveness of quality probiotics in bringing digestive support for the entire gastrointestinal tract.

CONTACT:

Steve Syatt
SSA Public Relations
(818) 222-4000
steve@ssapr.com

SOURCE: SSA Public Relations


