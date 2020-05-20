Log in
Renowned International Real Estate Executive Launches New Podcast, Global Luxury Real Estate Mastermind

05/20/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Valdes, a 15-year real estate industry veteran with a focus on international business development, has announced the official launch of the Global Luxury Real Estate Mastermind Podcast. Hosted by Valdes, the podcast features in-depth conversations with established market-leaders and top-producers from around the world. 

"I have mentored many up-and-coming agents over the course of my real estate career and wanted to find the right platform to reach a larger audience and offer a way to help make a difference in their lives and businesses," said Valdes. "Podcasts are one of the fastest growing information mediums in the world; their conversational nature allows us to share with listeners a much more personal and intimate view of various challenges, struggles, perseverances, and successes that come with being in this industry."

The Global Luxury Real Estate Mastermind Podcast explores the personal journey of each guest, all of whom have significant experience in the real estate industry, enabling them to expound their wisdom to listeners. Guests of the podcast include: Nikki Field, founder of The Field Team, the #1 sales team at Sotheby's International Realty; Ken Horn, founder and president of development company Alchemy Properties; Andrew Greenwell, former star of Million Dollar Listing San Francisco; Christine Kim, president of Climb Real Estate; and Hisashi Kitami, president and CEO of List Group, one of the most successful real estate companies in Asia. Episodes of the Global Luxury Real Estate Mastermind Podcast range from 30 minutes to just over one hour and are available wherever you get your podcasts.

"I have been quietly recording episodes over the past few months and am excited to finally share them with the world," added Valdes. "On the heels of announcing that I have joined eXp Realty to lead its international expansion efforts, now seemed like the right time to officially launch this passion project that highlights the ins and outs of the global real estate market."

All episodes, along with more information on Michael Valdes and his guests, are available on the Global Luxury Real Estate Mastermind Podcast website, www.glrem.com

About Global Luxury Real Estate Mastermind Podcast

The Global Luxury Real Estate Mastermind Podcast aims to empower residential real estate agents to take on and succeed in their local luxury market segments.  Hosted by acclaimed industry veteran Michael Valdes, the podcast features in-depth conversations with established market-leaders and top-producers from around the world.  Listeners of the podcast include brokerage owners, developers, designers, and agents from more than 45 countries. New episodes of the Global Luxury Real Estate Mastermind Podcast are released weekly on Tuesdays and available wherever you get podcasts. For more information, or to listen, visit: https://www.glrem.com/.

About Michael Valdes
Michael Valdes is a 15-year real estate industry veteran with a focus on international business development.  He worked for five years as a real estate agent in Miami where he built a team of 10 and completed $200 million in sales annually. Valdes has since spent the last decade working with established real estate brands to expand their global footprint, including growing the Sotheby's International Realty network from six countries to over 70. He currently serves as Executive Vice President of International Expansion at eXp Realty and holds board positions with the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP). With a passion for mentoring up-and-comers in the industry, Valdes started the Global Luxury Real Estate Mastermind Podcast as a way to reach a larger audience.  As host of the podcast, he speaks with each guest in a way that allows listeners to feel like they're eavesdropping on a conversation between friends while also gaining valuable insight into navigating industry challenges to ultimately reach success. 

Media Contact
Natalie S. Hernandez
PR Consultant
natalie@nshpr.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renowned-international-real-estate-executive-launches-new-podcast-global-luxury-real-estate-mastermind-301062890.html

SOURCE Global Luxury Real Estate Mastermind Podcast


© PRNewswire 2020
