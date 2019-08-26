Renowned International Trade Partner Ted Murphy Joins Sidley in Washington, D.C.

Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Ted Murphy has joined the firm in Washington, D.C. as a partner in its Global Arbitration, Trade and Advocacy practice. He joins from Baker McKenzie, where he built a distinguished practice over 20 years and most recently served as office managing partner. As a sought-after U.S. international trade lawyer, Mr. Murphy will elevate the premium reputation of Sidley’s International Trade practice while strengthening synergies with other practices, such as Sidley’s Tax and Section 337 Intellectual Property Enforcement practices, to address increasingly complex client needs.

“Ted is one of the market’s most prominent U.S. international trade lawyers, and we’re pleased that he recognizes Sidley as the strongest platform to support his thriving practice,” said Mark Hopson, global practice leader of Sidley’s firmwide Litigation group and a member of Sidley’s Management and Executive Committees. “At a time when there is an intense focus on trade issues and growing concerns about tariffs across industries, Sidley is well-positioned as a leading, multidisciplinary trade practice with customs as one of the key building blocks to our success.”

Mr. Murphy focuses his practice on U.S. customs, specifically high-value representations in U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) investigations, enforcement, and litigation related to the valuation of imported goods. He advises clients on all issues handled by CBP, including customs compliance issues, tariff classification matters, preparing prior disclosures and compliance improvement plans, and assisting with customs compliance audits and enforcement actions. Mr. Murphy also counsels clients on customs and other regulatory matters related to mergers, acquisitions and corporate restructurings, and frequently appears before the U.S. International Trade Commission, the U.S. Court of International Trade, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He was previously appointed by the Secretary of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Representative to serve on the Industry Trade Advisory Committee on Customs Matters and Trade Facilitation for two consecutive terms.

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

Attorney Advertising - Sidley Austin LLP, One South Dearborn, Chicago, IL 60603, +1 312 853 7000. Sidley and Sidley Austin refer to Sidley Austin LLP and affiliated partnerships as explained at www.sidley.com/disclaimer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005592/en/