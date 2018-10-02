Renowned Political Strategist Donna Brazile and Former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino to Keynote The NGA Show

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The NGA Show announced that Donna Brazile, renowned political strategist and former interim Chair of the Democratic National Committee, and Dana Perino, former White House Press Secretary, political commentator, and Fox News host will provide the opening keynote address on Sunday, February 24 at the 2019 NGA Show. The 2019 NGA Show will be held at the San Diego Convention Center, February 24-27. For more information on The NGA Show, visit www.theNGAshow.com .



Donna Brazile, renowned political strategist and former interim Chair of the Democratic National Committee



Dana Perino, former White House Press Secretary, political commentator, and Fox News host





Veteran Democratic political strategist Donna Brazile is a Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy. She is the former interim Chair of the Democratic National Committee and the author of New York Times bestseller Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-Ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House. Brazile first got involved in politics at the age of nine when she worked to elect a City Council candidate who had promised to build a playground in her neighborhood; the candidate won, the playground was built, and a lifelong passion for political progress was ignited. Brazile has worked on every major presidential campaign since 1976 and in 2000 Ms. Brazile became the first African American woman to serve as the manager of a major party presidential campaign, running the campaign of former Vice President Al Gore.

Dana Perino is a revered political commentator and journalist, New York Times best-selling author, and a former White House Press Secretary. She currently hosts The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino and is a co-host on the hit show The Five, both on the Fox News Channel. A Fox News political commentator, she also appears weekly on other Fox programs. Before joining the Fox News Channel, Perino served as the first Republican woman to be press secretary of the United States. She spent more than seven years as part of the administration of President George W. Bush, joining right after the 9/11 attacks as a spokesperson for the Justice Department. A year later, she was pulled to the White House and stayed until the last day of the Bush administration. As press secretary, she handled interactions with the White House press corps and advised the president on communications.

“We are thrilled to welcome two prominent political strategists who will share their insight on how the results from the 2018 midterm elections will impact the political environment and hot-topic issues that could influence the economy and independent grocers. On behalf of NGA, I’d like to thank The Kraft Heinz Company for their continued sponsorship of The NGA Show opening keynote,” said Peter Larkin, president and CEO of the National Grocers Association. “We look forward to a strong turnout of independent grocers and wholesalers as the industry continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of their customers and communities,” Larkin concluded.

The NGA Show will be held February 24-27, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center, and will feature over 40 educational workshops and sessions, more than 350 companies on the EXPO Floor, and seven Pavilion Partners, which include the Center for Advancing Retail & Technology, Coffee Fest Marketplace, Halloween Industry Association, North American Meat Institute, Produce Marketing Association, Specialty Food Association, and The World of Latino Cuisine. Other highlights of The NGA Show will include the National Best Bagger Championship, the NGA Creative Choice Awards, the NGA Student Case Study Competition, and much more.

The NGA Show has been the place where independent grocers gather for over 30 years, connecting supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers from around the world to share innovative solutions and best practices that support and strengthen the independent supermarket channel. The NGA Show is produced and managed by Clarion UX as part of the Food & Beverage Portfolio in partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA). For more information and to register, visit www.theNGAshow.com .

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation's overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages, and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers’ associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org .

Clarion UX ( www.clarionux.com ) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. Clarion UX, which is the U.S. division of Clarion Events, UK, and backed by The Blackstone Group has become one of the fastest growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth. Clarion UX has offices in Trumbull, CT; Kennesaw, GA; Boca Raton, FL; Tacoma, WA, and Fairlawn, NJ. www.clarionux.com

Contacts:

NGA Contact: Laura Strange

703-516-8808

lstrange@nationalgrocers.org

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/307ce3c0-d2ec-4b7a-8fe0-e73ad7b2cf95

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ad17589-5474-4c93-9c31-266bef75d158