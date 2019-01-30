Rent com au : Cancellation of Performance Shares & Rights (3B and 3Ys)

ASX Announcement

31 January 2019

CANCELLATION OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS AND PERFORMANCE SHARES

Rent.com.au Limited (ASX: RNT) ("RENT" or "the Company"), advises that it has cancelled 8,160,771 Class B Performance Shares ("Performance Shares") held by 69 shareholders who were shareholders in RENT at the time of its ASX listing. The cancellation occurs as a result of the Company not having met the performance criteria within the required timeframe.

In accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares, 1 fully paid ordinary share has been issued to each of the holders of these Performance Shares. The Company also advises that 117,277 Tranche 2 Performance Rights and 4,088,851 Tranche 5 Performance Rights with the same performance criteria as the Performance Shares have also been cancelled without requirement to issue any shares to holders.

A completed Appendix 3B in respect of the issue of these 69 fully paid ordinary shares is attached as are Appendix 3Y's(Change of Director's Interests) for each of the affected directors.

For and on behalf of the Board of Rent.com.au Limited

Jan Ferreira

Joint Company Secretary

ABN 25 062 063 692

945 Wellington Street WEST PERTH WA 6005

@rentcomauwww. rent.com.auE:investors@rent.com.auP: +61 8 6145 2600

Rent.com.au Limited

ABN 25 062 063 692

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Fully paid ordinary shares

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 69

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary shares

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

5 Issue price or consideration Yes Nil

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed Cancellation of Performance SharesNon/a

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 69

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements 7.1 - 35,450,907 7.1A - Nil (no security holder approval)

31 January 2019

Number +Class 236,339,378 Fully paid ordinary shares

Number +Class

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) 8,160,771 Class C Performance Shares. Conversion ratio into ordinary shares is 1:1. 117,277 Tranche 3 Performance Rights 3,995,029 Tranche 6 Performance Rights 10,000,000 Tranche 1 Employee Options (0.25, 5 year expiry) 4,500,000 Tranche 2 Employee Options (0.25, 5 year expiry) 4,500,000 Tranche 3 Employee Options (0.25, 5 year expiry) 5,175,000 Tranche 4 Employee Options (0.30, 5 year expiry) 5,175,000 Tranche 5 Employee Options (0.30, 5 year expiry) 5,175,000 Tranche 6 Employee Options(0.30, 5 year expiry) 1,250,000 Tranche 7 Employee Options (0.25, 5 year expiry) 1,250,000 Tranche 8 Employee options (0.35, 5 year expiry) 1,250,000 Tranche 9 Employee Options (0.50,5 year expiry) 7,000,000 Advisor Options ($0.30, 5 year expiry)

See page 19 of the Prospectus dated 7 April 2016.

