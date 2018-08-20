Rent com au : FY18 Financial Results and App 4E

ASX Announcement

17 August 2018

RENT.COM.AU RELEASES FY18 FINANCIAL REPORT

Rent.com.au Limited (ASX: RNT) ("RENT" or "the Company"), Australia's Number 1 website dedicated to rental property, has today released its Financial Report for the year ending 30th June 2018.

Key Highlights:

 Revenue growth of 41% to $2.3m

 Significant (60%) improvement in operating losses to -$2.3m

 Over 190,000 new Renter Resumes created during FY18

 RentPay acquired, integration underway

Renter products continue to drive growth

"With over 190,000 new Renter Resumes created during FY18, and a continued improvement in average revenue per user (ARPU) each quarter our revenue growth is largely down to us providing renters with the products and services that they need to find their new home," said RENT Chief Executive Officer, Mr Greg Bader.

Total Revenue

($'000s)

$2,325

$1,654

$748

FY16

FY17

FY18

"Revenue from Renter Products is the source of about half of our overall revenue following 115% growth over FY17 and we expect that this proportion will increase with our push into the tenancy period through new products such as our Contents Insurance and the recently acquired RentPay rental payments system," continued Mr Bader.

"Revenue growth, coupled with a focus on cost management have driven significant improvements in our operating losses and cash burn."

EBITDA

($'000s)

($7,218) ($5,822) ($2,323)

FY16

FY17

FY18

Outlook

"It's early days yet but the uptake of our app is pleasing and marks another important step in our journey to becoming the preferred way that people choose to not only find their next rental home but also how they will manage their move and their entire tenancy.

"As we outlined in our recent investor presentation, providing products and services that renters can use during their tenancy, and not just while searching for a home, is a focus for us. These products will enable us to strengthen our renter relationships and tend to be annuity based (recurring payments) which have the ability to compound revenue growth at a greater rate than traditional transaction based products.

"We will continue to provide shareholders with updates regarding our progress against this strategy ahead of our AGM," concluded Mr Bader.

ENDS

Manager of Company Announcements ASX Limited

Level 6, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

By E-Lodgement

RENT.COM.AU LIMITED

APPENDIX 4E and ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Results for Announcement to the Market

The operating results for the year ended 30 June 2018 are shown with comparisons to the previous corresponding year ended 30 June 2017.

Year ended 30 June 2018 $ Year ended 30 June 2017 $ Percentage Improvement / (Deterioration) over previous corresponding period Revenue from ordinary activities 2,324,880 1,654,395 40.5% Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation and share based payments (EBITDA) (2,322,710) (5,822,425) 60.1% Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members (2,822,539) (8,513,631) 66.8% Loss for the period attributable to members (2,822,539) (8,513,631) 66.8%

Dividends

No dividends were paid during the financial year. The Board advises that it does not intend to declare a final dividend for the financial year, and it will consider its dividend policy in the future, subject to performance.

Net Tangible Assets / Earnings Per Share

30 June 2018 30 June 2017 Net tangible assets per ordinary share 0.83 cents per share 1.30 cents per share Basic loss per ordinary share 1.38 cents per share 4.72 cents per share

Independent Audit Report

The information outlined above is presented in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.3A and the Corporations Act 2001 (Corporations Act). The Appendix 4E is based on the audited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2018. The Independent Auditor Report is included in the enclosed Financial Statements.

Accounting Policies, Estimation Methods and Measurements

The 30 June 2018 Financial Statements dated 17 August 2018 forms part of and should be read in conjunction with the Appendix 4E. The accounting policies, estimation methods and measurement bases used in the Appendix 4E is the same as those used in the enclosed Financial Statements.

Yours faithfully

Dr. Garry Garside Chairman