Rent com au : Renter Resume Achieves Half a Million Milestone

ASX Announcement 18th March 2019

HALF A MILLION PEOPLE CREATE RENTER RESUMES

Rent.com.au Limited (ASX: RNT) ("RENT" or "the Company"), Australia's Number 1 website dedicated to rental property, is pleased to announce that more than 500,000 people have now created a Renter Resume, one of Australia's most comprehensive renter profile applications.

Key Points:

 More than 500,000 Renter Resumes created since launch

 RENT App accelerates Renter Resume creation

 Renter Resumes a key driver for product adoption

 App to soon feature RentPay - extending RENT's reach into tenancy period

Renter Resume growth accelerates

RENT Chief Executive Officer, Mr Greg Bader said, "This is a great achievement for RENT. In only a little over two years, our Renter Resume has already been used by more than 500,000 people to help them get into their next home. A really pleasing aspect is that we are now seeing many of our earliest customers returning to update their Resumes as they start looking for their next home.

"We continue to see Renter Resume grow in popularity. On January 3, we broke new records with our first day of over 1,000 Resumes created and since then, we have reset this record over a dozen times. Whilst the start of the year is always a busy time, we are seeing a 25% increase in Resumes compared to the equivalent period last year."

Renter Resumes (RR)

RR Day

RR Cumulative

1,200

500,000

Oct16

Dec16

Feb17

Apr17

Jun17

Aug17

Oct17

Dec17

Feb18

Apr18

Jun18

Aug18

Oct18

Dec18

Feb19

App having an impact

The RENT App is having a clear impact on Renter Resume volumes; the very nature of the app means the creation of a Renter Resume is simpler and more intuitive. A little less than half of RENT's Resumes now come via the App.

"There will obviously be some cross cannibalisation between the platforms, but one of the interesting comparison aspects between the two is that the App is very much an after-hours or weekend platform of choice," explained Mr Bader.

"It's not surprising, given that this is prime viewing time for properties and the simple 'one touch' application process lets you apply for the home before you have even left the building," he said.

Renter Resumes per day (2019 YTD by Platform)

1,200

RR WebRR AppApp % of RR

60%

1,000

55%

800

50%

600

45%

400

40%

200

35%

0

30%

01Jan

08Jan

15Jan

22Jan

29Jan

05Feb

12Feb

19Feb

26Feb

Renter Resume leads to product sales

Renter Resume is RENT's core platform for product engagement - it allows the right product to be presented at the right time in the customer journey. With the current suite of renter moving products, a customer who has created a Renter Resume is 10 times more likely to buy a product, with about half of Renter Products revenue coming via Renter Resume and the rest from web users who haven't registered and created a Resume.

Product Adoption

(share of revenue - excludes Tenancy products)

Products RR

Products All

Extending reach into the tenancy period

"We continue to improve our app to make it easier for renters to find their next home, but we really expect the app to come into its own during the tenancy period," said Mr Bader.

"Having already downloaded the app to use the unique and innovative search features, customers can access other services which provide utility and functionality during their whole tenancy period.

"This is inline with RENT's strategic objectives of growing our relationship with renters by providing products and services that actually make renting easier."

Launching this month is a major release that will see RentPay (RENT's rental payments product) incorporated into an app for the first time. This will be available to all existing RentPay customers and will open up the product to 1,000's of new customers who can sign up to RentPay and schedule their payments, instantly see when their rent is due, download their payment history and even make payments on the spot.

"We are very excited about this product expansion," said Mr Bader. "We have spent a lot of time honing RentPay since we made the strategic decision to acquire it last year, focusing on listening to and understanding what our Agent and Renter customers want. We have responded by bringing customer service back to Australia, have improved service levels and opening hours and we have completed many technology enhancements to improve the reliability and performance of the system.

"Now we get to take RentPay to the next level by incorporating it into the app and further expanding the product features over time, providing a seamless experience from Renter Resume through to RentPay."

Closing comments

"Renter Resume has been the catalyst for change, certainly for RENT as a business by driving a step change in product adoption and therefore revenue, but also within the broader industry. We are seeing everyone in the market lifting their game as the innovation and enhancements we deliver gain traction.

"It's humbling to consider half a million people have trusted us with the significant responsibility of helping them find and successfully apply for their next home. It's also very exciting because we know that there are seven million renters out there and many more products we can offer them, providing significant growth opportunities for RENT in the years to come," concluded Mr Bader.

ENDS

