Rent com au : rental market snapshot - February 2019

RENTAL MARKET SNAPSHOT

February 2019

Released:

01 March 2019

February 2019: Market overview

State/Territory Overview

Sydney Remains atop the list of most expensive cities Victoria Melbourne apartment rents up 2.2% in Feb Queensland Brisbane house prices dip 2.2% month-on-month Western Australia Cheapest house rooms in Perth ($126/week) South Australia Most affordable metro apartments ($310/week) Tasmania Hobart rents (apart) see biggest increase of all Northern Territory Median rents for all property types rise Aus. Capital Territory Canberra house rents up 1.8% in February

Rent.com.au has released its latest report for February 2019 based on property leasing data. The report illustrates the shift in Australian median rental property prices (both metro and regional) rental affordability (the median room price metric) and days on market.

Looking to rent your first home or purchase an investment property? Staying informed about changes in the Australian rental market is vital when deciding on your next move. Rent.com.au has released the latest property trends for each capital city.

Monthly Highlights:

• Across the board, all but two states and territories(Brisbane,unchanged and Perth down 0.7%), recorded an increase in apartment median rents in February.

• Hobart's apartment rents rose most significantly of all capitals, up 4.2% to $365/week. The TAS capital also saw the steepest increase in price per room for all dwelling types, up 7.8% to $183/week.

• Growth recorded in Darwin's rental market in February - apartments rose 2.9% to $350/week and houses were up 2% to $490/week.

• Across all property types, Perth was the cheapest place to rent a room in January at $126/week.

How the states and territories compared in February 2019 Median rent (apartments v houses) and price per room SOURCE: RENT.COM.AU © 2019 Metro area Apartments % change Houses % change Price per room % change SYDNEY $540 3.8% $600 0% $275 3.9% MELBOURNE $430 2.3% $430 0% $185 0% BRISBANE $410 0% $430 -2.2% $167 -1.4% PERTH $320 -0.7% $370 0% $126 0% ADELAIDE $310 1.6% $380 0% $136 -2.3% HOBART $365 4.2% $450 0% $183 7.8% DARWIN $350 2.9% $490 2% $150 0% CANBERRA $465 3.3% $560 1.8% $216 0.7% National median $460 2.2% $440 -2.2% $197 3.9%

Price trends

Median rents.

Brisbane house prices dipped by 2.2% in February, while Darwin and Canberra rents were up 2% and 1.8% respectively, according to new data.

The strongest-performing capital city was Hobart,where apartment median rents increased by 4.2% to $365/week, Rent.com.au reported.

Nationally, there was a 2.2% rise in apartment values in February, which was driven upward by movement in Sydney (3.8%), Melbourne (2.3%), Adelaide (1.6%), Hobart (4.2%), Darwin (2.9%) and Canberra (3.3%).

Sydney remains the most expensive metro area for Australian house hunters with median apartment rents up 3.8% to $540/week and houses stable at $600/week. 2019 at the top of the list, unchanged as the most expensive metro area for Australian renters looking to rent an apartment ($520/week) or house ($600/week).

Perth, Adelaide still hottest spots to score a shared accommodation bargain

Renting a standalone property isn't for everyone. Situation-dependent, renters often find it easier to apply for a shared accommodation option to ease the financial burden, rather than going it alone.

According to Rent.com.au's latest data, which considers the room price metric (for price per room), Perth remains the cheapest capital to rent an individual room in a house ($120/week), while Adelaide takes the lead at $162/week for apartments.

The data showed that Sydney (perhaps unsurprisingly) once again outranks all other capitals at $197/week for a room in a house.

Hobart houses recorded the most significant increase in room price year-on-year, up 12% to $350/week from January 2018.

12 month change in Price Per Room SOURCE: RENT.COM.AU © 2019 Metro area Apartments % change from FEB 2018 Houses % change from FEB 2018 SYDNEY $331 6.9% $197 -1.2% MELBOURNE $275 5.7% $146 6.6% BRISBANE $235 6.8% $135 1.2% PERTH $200 11.1% $120 6.6% ADELAIDE $162 8.3% $133 8.1% HOBART $221 5.3% $170 13.3% DARWIN $190 11.7% $148 -1.1% CANBERRA $360 22% $183 8.6% National median $280 7.6% $147 5.3%

Price trends

NT regional rents down but still highest across the country

No real relief in sight for renters in the Northern Territory regions. The territory remained most unaffordable across the country in February. The median price in the regions was $445/week. The only state to record an increase was Tasmania,which jumped 3.3% to $310/week.

Regional Rents % change between Jan 2019 and Feb 2019 SOURCE: RENT.COM.AU © 2019 State/Territory Feb 2019 % change from Jan 2019 NSW $400 0% VIC $310 0% QLD $365 -1.3% WA $340 0% SA $275 -1.7% TAS $310 3.3% NT $445 -5.3% ACT n/a n/a National median $370 0%

Perth market starts moving in February

The number of days on market for properties in Perth improved most significantly of all state/territory capitals month-on-month. Apartments shifted 30.1% faster to take 35 days on average to lease, against a 30.5% improvement for houses, now 30 days.

"Some health leasing activity coming over from the January/February rush has increased demand, so renters will have needed to act fast to secure their rental of choice," Rent.com.au CEO Greg Bader said. "This is good news - it shows landlords are taking heed of advice from their property managers and rental data to price their properties competitively from the start."

Days on market

% change in no. days on market (Apartments v Houses)

SOURCE: RENT.COM.AU © 2019

Metro area APARTMENT % change % change HOUSES % change % change days on from JAN from FEB days on from JAN from FEB market FEB 2019 2018 market FEB 2019 2018 2019 2019 SYDNEY 26 26% faster 21% slower 27 26.9% faster 8% slower MELBOURNE 20 22.3% faster 2% slower 25 14% faster 18% slower BRISBANE 21 7.2% faster 20% faster 22 9.6% faster 16% faster PERTH 31 14.2% faster 13% faster 27 22.5% faster 19% faster ADELAIDE 25 6.2% faster 4% slower 21 7.6% faster 3% faster HOBART 17 19.9% slower 19% slower 17 6.1% faster 6% slower DARWIN 35 30.1% faster 5% faster 30 30.5% faster 19% faster CANBERRA 17 11% faster 23% slower 18 14.2% faster 19% slower Page 4 of 5

About

The report.

The Rent.com.au Rental Snapshot, released monthly and quarterly each year, reports rental data from all active listings across Australia listed on Rent.com.au.Data is aggregated on a monthly basis to calculate median asking rents for the country's eight capital cities, providing a comprehensive view of the current state of the market. The report is based on all property leasing data from the month.

