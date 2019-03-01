Log in
Rent com au : rental market snapshot - February 2019

0
03/01/2019 | 01:42am EST

RENTAL MARKET SNAPSHOT

February 2019

Released:

01 March 2019

For further information, or to organise an interview with Rent.com.au CEO Greg Bader, please contact:

Kris Towse p: +61 422 158 849 e: kristian.towse@mcpartners.com.au

February 2019: Market overview

State/Territory Overview

Sydney

Remains atop the list of most expensive cities

Victoria

Melbourne apartment rents up 2.2% in Feb

Queensland

Brisbane house prices dip 2.2% month-on-month

Western Australia Cheapest house rooms in Perth ($126/week)

South Australia Most affordable metro apartments ($310/week)

Tasmania

Hobart rents (apart) see biggest increase of all

Northern Territory Median rents for all property types rise

Aus. Capital Territory Canberra house rents up 1.8% in February

Rent.com.au has released its latest report for February 2019 based on property leasing data. The report illustrates the shift in Australian median rental property prices (both metro and regional) rental affordability (the median room price metric) and days on market.

Looking to rent your first home or purchase an investment property?

Staying informed about changes in the Australian rental market is vital when deciding on your next move. Rent.com.au has released the latest property trends for each capital city.

Monthly Highlights:

  • Across the board, all but two states and territories(Brisbane,unchanged and Perth down 0.7%), recorded an increase in apartment median rents in February.

  • Hobart's apartment rents rose most significantly of all capitals, up 4.2% to $365/week. The TAS capital also saw the steepest increase in price per room for all dwelling types, up 7.8% to $183/week.

  • Growth recorded in Darwin's rental market in February - apartments rose 2.9% to $350/week and houses were up 2% to $490/week.

  • Across all property types, Perth was the cheapest place to rent a room in January at $126/week.

How the states and territories compared in February 2019

Median rent (apartments v houses) and price per room

SOURCE: RENT.COM.AU © 2019

Metro area

Apartments

% change

Houses

% change

Price per room

% change

SYDNEY

$540

3.8%

$600

0%

$275

3.9%

MELBOURNE

$430

2.3%

$430

0%

$185

0%

BRISBANE

$410

0%

$430

-2.2%

$167

-1.4%

PERTH

$320

-0.7%

$370

0%

$126

0%

ADELAIDE

$310

1.6%

$380

0%

$136

-2.3%

HOBART

$365

4.2%

$450

0%

$183

7.8%

DARWIN

$350

2.9%

$490

2%

$150

0%

CANBERRA

$465

3.3%

$560

1.8%

$216

0.7%

National median

$460

2.2%

$440

-2.2%

$197

3.9%

Price trends

Median rents.

Brisbane house prices dipped by 2.2% in February, while Darwin and Canberra rents were up 2% and 1.8% respectively, according to new data.

The strongest-performing capital city was Hobart,where apartment median rents increased by 4.2% to $365/week, Rent.com.au reported.

Nationally, there was a 2.2% rise in apartment values in February, which was driven upward by movement in Sydney (3.8%), Melbourne (2.3%), Adelaide (1.6%), Hobart (4.2%), Darwin (2.9%) and Canberra (3.3%).

Sydney remains the most expensive metro area for Australian house hunters with median apartment rents up 3.8% to $540/week and houses stable at $600/week. 2019 at the top of the list, unchanged as the most expensive metro area for Australian renters looking to rent an apartment ($520/week) or house ($600/week).

Perth, Adelaide still hottest spots to score a shared accommodation bargain

Renting a standalone property isn't for everyone. Situation-dependent, renters often find it easier to apply for a shared accommodation option to ease the financial burden, rather than going it alone.

According to Rent.com.au's latest data, which considers the room price metric (for price per room), Perth remains the cheapest capital to rent an individual room in a house ($120/week), while Adelaide takes the lead at $162/week for apartments.

The data showed that Sydney (perhaps unsurprisingly) once again outranks all other capitals at $197/week for a room in a house.

Hobart houses recorded the most significant increase in room price year-on-year, up 12% to $350/week from January 2018.

12 month change in Price Per Room

SOURCE: RENT.COM.AU © 2019

Metro area

Apartments

% change from

FEB 2018

Houses

% change from

FEB 2018

SYDNEY

$331

6.9%

$197

-1.2%

MELBOURNE

$275

5.7%

$146

6.6%

BRISBANE

$235

6.8%

$135

1.2%

PERTH

$200

11.1%

$120

6.6%

ADELAIDE

$162

8.3%

$133

8.1%

HOBART

$221

5.3%

$170

13.3%

DARWIN

$190

11.7%

$148

-1.1%

CANBERRA

$360

22%

$183

8.6%

National median

$280

7.6%

$147

5.3%

Price trends

NT regional rents down but still highest across the country

No real relief in sight for renters in the Northern Territory regions. The territory remained most unaffordable across the country in February. The median price in the regions was $445/week. The only state to record an increase was Tasmania,which jumped 3.3% to $310/week.

Regional Rents % change between Jan 2019 and Feb 2019

SOURCE: RENT.COM.AU © 2019

State/Territory

Feb 2019

% change from Jan 2019

NSW

$400

0%

VIC

$310

0%

QLD

$365

-1.3%

WA

$340

0%

SA

$275

-1.7%

TAS

$310

3.3%

NT

$445

-5.3%

ACT

n/a

n/a

National median

$370

0%

Perth market starts moving in February

The number of days on market for properties in Perth improved most significantly of all state/territory capitals month-on-month. Apartments shifted 30.1% faster to take 35 days on average to lease, against a 30.5% improvement for houses, now 30 days.

"Some health leasing activity coming over from the January/February rush has increased demand, so renters will have needed to act fast to secure their rental of choice," Rent.com.au CEO Greg Bader said. "This is good news - it shows landlords are taking heed of advice from their property managers and rental data to price their properties competitively from the start."

Days on market

% change in no. days on market (Apartments v Houses)

SOURCE: RENT.COM.AU © 2019

Metro area

APARTMENT

% change

% change

HOUSES

% change

% change

days on

from JAN

from FEB

days on

from JAN

from FEB

market FEB

2019

2018

market FEB

2019

2018

2019

2019

SYDNEY

26

26% faster

21% slower

27

26.9% faster

8% slower

MELBOURNE

20

22.3% faster

2% slower

25

14% faster

18% slower

BRISBANE

21

7.2% faster

20% faster

22

9.6% faster

16% faster

PERTH

31

14.2% faster

13% faster

27

22.5% faster

19% faster

ADELAIDE

25

6.2% faster

4% slower

21

7.6% faster

3% faster

HOBART

17

19.9% slower

19% slower

17

6.1% faster

6% slower

DARWIN

35

30.1% faster

5% faster

30

30.5% faster

19% faster

CANBERRA

17

11% faster

23% slower

18

14.2% faster

19% slower

Page 4 of 5

About

The report.

The Rent.com.au Rental Snapshot, released monthly and quarterly each year, reports rental data from all active listings across Australia listed on Rent.com.au.Data is aggregated on a monthly basis to calculate median asking rents for the country's eight capital cities, providing a comprehensive view of the current state of the market. The report is based on all property leasing data from the month.

To keep up-to-date with rental market changes across the country, like or follow Rent.com.au on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Google+ or visit the Rent.com.au Blog. In the market for a new place? Search properties for rent on Rent.com.au.

Rent.com.au

Focusing exclusively on the rental market for the growing number of renters in Australia (approximately 7 million),

Rent.com.au's mission is to deliver excellent services for renters and all marketers of rental properties. As increasing numbers of Australians choose renting as a conscious lifestyle and investment choice, Rent.com.au is set to become the home for renters with the widest possible choice of homes in one convenient location.

Finding your next home with Australia's no 1 site dedicated to rental properties has never been easier. Rent.com.au is here to help make the renting journey simpler - no matter which stage you're at. With access to thousands of listings of every kind across Australia, as well as tools and resources you won't find elsewhere, you'll be ready to move in no time.

If you're looking for a better way to advertise your rental property, Rent.com.au can help you find the right tenant quickly and effectively. Advertising on rent.com.au is fast and easy, with tools provided to make self-managing your property simple.

Rent.com.au also offers several exclusive and industry-first products and tools including Renter Resume, RentBond, RentConnect, RentCheck,Rent.com.au Contents Insurance, RentPay, RentReports and more, created to simplify the renting process for renters, landlords and agents.

Rent.com.au is focused on presenting renters in the best possible fashion to maximise their chances of application success, presenting properties with additional, relevant information and automating processes to remove the need for paperwork. Visit www.rent.com.au today.

Disclaimer

Rent.com.au Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 06:41:09 UTC
