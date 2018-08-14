Rental Protection 101: How to get your damage deposit back

Aug 14, 2018

Are you moving out this month? Congratulations!

As a new renter, it's up to you to keep your place in great shape and pay for any damage you cause while you live in your new home. That's why your landlord will probably ask for a damage deposit when you move in - typically the equivalent of 1 month's rent.

It seems expensive, but that money isn't necessarily gone for good. If you take care of your suite, you can get your money back when you move out.

Smokers: Find out the rules for cigarettes. In most rentals, you won't be allowed to smoke inside your suite, in the common areas or on the balconies. Ask your landlord where the designated smoking area is - they may have picked a place far away from the entrance doors. Remember: Always butt out completely and use any ashtrays provided. Never throw your cigarette onto the grass or into a flower pot. A lot of apartment fires have started this way.

Check with your landlord before burning candles or incense. Candles can be beautiful, but they're also risky. Ask your landlord for permission before you burn a candle… and if you are allowed, be careful. Never leave a candle unattended - always extinguish it before you leave the room. You could be responsible for the damage if you cause a fire in your building.

Keep your place clean. Ok, you've already heard this one from your parents. But we promise, there's a reason for the nagging. You can stop a lot of potential damage just by keeping your place clean and neat. Grease, water and clutter can damage your walls, cabinets and appliances. Remember: You'll have to pay for the repairs when you move out. You did want your damage deposit back, right?

Clean the grease off your counters and stove. Grease fires are hard to stop once they start, so it's best to clean up any cooking spray right away. Ask your landlord to show you where the fire extinguisher is located and how to use it. If there isn't one in your suite, you can ask them to buy one or you can get one yourself. Sure it's expensive, but so is a fire.

Never ever pour cooking oil into your sink. Remember Chemistry class? When you heat up a liquid oil, it will become a solid when it cools off. So that means that if you pour this stuff down your sink, it's going to build up and clog your drains. Eventually, this clogged sink could back up in your kitchen and cause a big, wet, expensive mess. Save your deposit - pour your used cooking oil into a mug or bowl and let it set. Then, throw it into the garbage.

Check your other drains, too. This is gross, we know, but hair and soap can get trapped in your sink and bathtub drains. Make sure you're cleaning them out so they don't back up. Liquid drain cleaners will dissolve some clogs, but they can only do so much. You can prevent a lot of problems with an inexpensive drain catcher. These plastic catchers are surprisingly effective - they'll fit into your tub's drain and catch hair. Just remember to clean them out regularly.

Change your lightbulbs right away. Having a well-lit apartment is good for security because it helps you see what's going on inside and outside your home. Don't wait: Replace your bulbs as soon as they burn out.

Keep an eye on your appliances. Check your pipes, walls and furnace/boiler regularly. Report any potential problems to your landlord right away so they can be fixed.

Clean the floors and vacuum the carpets. Food stains will attract bugs and dirt will damage your carpets and floors. Make sure you're cleaning up food crumbs and spills regularly.

Don't let your laundry sit in the washing machine. Pull your clothes out of the machine right away to stop them from smelling bad and/or leaving a bad smell in the machine. And if your building has a common laundry room, people will likely take your clothes out of the machine anyway and drop them on the floor or in the garbage. Don't say we didn't warn you.

Get rid of garbage and expired food. Make sure you take out the garbage and recycling regularly, and throw out any expired food. This stuff could lead to bad smells in the house, as well as mold and bacteria. These things can make you sick and they'll definitely compromise your deposit.

Ask your landlord to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors regularly. Your landlord is responsible for making sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your suite. Ask them to show you how to silence the alarm, in case it goes off while you're making a stir fry. Tip: Never ever unplug or disconnect a smoke or carbon monoxide detector. You could forget to plug them back in and it wouldn't be able to alert you about a problem. Plus, it could disqualify you from getting insurance coverage for your loss.

Talk to your landlord before you hang pictures on the walls. Some walls are made out of plaster and are really hard to repair. Even if the landlord's ok with nails, you'll probably still have to patch and paint all the holes you make when you move out. We urge you to consider no-damage hooks as an alternative that can save you time and money.

Get a surge protector power bar to protect your electronics. This last one is a personal FYI to help you protect your own stuff. Power surges are common in large apartment buildings and they can be deadly to your TV, appliances and computer. Protect your valuables by plugging them directly into a surge protector. You can find good, inexpensive bars at most hardware, electronics and big box retailers.

You knew we were going to say it eventually - get tenant insurance. If something goes wrong, like a fire, a break-in or a sewer back-up, your landlord's insurance will not cover your personal belongings.

Tenant insurance is inexpensive and will save you tons of money in the long run. And even if you're a student, you probably have more valuable stuff than you think. Don't believe us? Read our article: If you're moving out.

Sources:

https://www.safewise.com/blog/how-to-address-safety-issues-with-your-landlord/

https://www.uloop.com/news/view.php/253066/Home-Maintenance-Hacks-for-Students