Rentian Technology : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF THE HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

09/02/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00885)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF THE HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE

OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Rentian Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that, with effect from 2 September 2019, the address of the head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong of the Company will be changed to Flat B, 11/F., Hing Lung Commercial Building, 68-74 Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. The telephone number, facsimile number and website of the Company will remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Rentian Technology Holdings Limited

Kwok Kenneth Wai Lung

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members:-

Executive Director

Independent Non-executive Directors

Ms. Hau Ying

Mr. Chin Hon Siang

Mr. Kwok Kenneth Wai Lung

Mr. Huang Xin

Mr. Leung Ka Tiu

*  for identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Rentian Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 12:44:06 UTC
