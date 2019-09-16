Rentian Technology : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING RESIGNATION OF AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00885)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

REGARDING RESIGNATION OF AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the announcement of Rentian Technology Holdings Limited ("Company") dated 10 September 2019 in relation to the resignation ("Resignation") of Mr. Kwok Kenneth Wai Lung ("Mr. Kwok") as executive director, chief executive officer and authorised representative of the Company.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company received from Mr. Kwok his confirmation that he has no disagreement with the Board or the Company and that there is no matter in respect of his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

The Board would like to extend its appreciation to Mr. Kwok again for his valuable contribution during his tenure of office in the Company.

By order of the Board

Rentian Technology Holdings Limited

Hau Ying

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 16 September 2019

