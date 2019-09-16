Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rentian Technology : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING RESIGNATION OF AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 10:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00885)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

REGARDING RESIGNATION OF AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the announcement of Rentian Technology Holdings Limited ("Company") dated 10 September 2019 in relation to the resignation ("Resignation") of Mr. Kwok Kenneth Wai Lung ("Mr. Kwok") as executive director, chief executive officer and authorised representative of the Company.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company received from Mr. Kwok his confirmation that he has no disagreement with the Board or the Company and that there is no matter in respect of his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

The Board would like to extend its appreciation to Mr. Kwok again for his valuable contribution during his tenure of office in the Company.

By order of the Board

Rentian Technology Holdings Limited

Hau Ying

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 16 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members:

Executive Director

Independent Non-executive Directors

Ms. Hau Ying

Mr. Chin Hon Siang

Mr. Huang Xin

Mr. Leung Ka Tin

*  for identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Rentian Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 14:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:19aLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Granite Construction Incorporated To Contact The Firm
GL
10:18aSIGNATUREFD : Expands Charlotte Team With Deeply-Experienced Advisor
BU
10:17aSTARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Reports Q1 Results
AQ
10:17aFREEDOM OIL & GAS LTD : - Freedom Voluntary Suspension Update and Eagle Ford Shale Completions
AQ
10:17aTECK RESOURCES : Named to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
AQ
10:17aGREAT BOULDER RESOURCES : Release from voluntary escrow
AQ
10:17aCYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS LP : L.P. to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th, 17th in New York City
AQ
10:17aLIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS : Delta Offshore Energy - LNGL, Delta Offshore Energy Agree on Supply Deal to Vietnam
AQ
10:17aMITHRIL RESOURCES LTD : - Placement Update
AQ
10:17aCOPPER NORTH MINING : Announces C$395,000 Loan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2S&P 500 : Oil soars, stocks dip after Saudi supply shock
3Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles
4GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : NO DEAL: Auto workers strike against GM in contract dispute
5OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : publishes reasoned opinion on ams offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group