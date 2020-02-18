Rentian Technology : Trading Halt

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00885)
TRADING HALT
This announcement is made by Rentian Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 of Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Trading of the Company's shares was halt from 9:00 am 19 February 2020, for the pending announcement of Inside Information of the Company.
By order of the Board
Rentian Technology Holdings Limited
Qian Feng
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 19 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members:
Executive Director
Independent non-executive Directors
Mr. Qian Feng
Mr. Chin Hon Siang
Mr. Leung Ka Tin
For identification purpose only
