Renzulli Learning : Announces Its Collaborative Distance Learning System Now Available Free to Schools Worldwide

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this unprecedented time of uncertainty for schools around the globe due to the Covid-19 Crisis, Renzulli Learning is providing free access to our online learning platform for the remainder of the 2019-20 Academic Year.



Dr. Joseph S. Renzulli, a Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor of Educational Psychology at the University of Connecticut and co-founder of the Renzulli Learning system, stated that "a deferred consequence created by the Covid-19 crisis and the resulting school closures will be the loss of creative and intellectual development among our young people. We are trying to address this imminent but very real future result by making our on-line enrichment and thinking skills program accessible to as many teachers, parents, and students as possible."

Renzulli Learning supports personalized distance learning in all subjects, collaborative project-based learning and includes more than 50,000 differentiated and highly engaging enrichment activities. The system enables students worldwide to work collaboratively on projects and learning activities securely under teacher supervision.

"Renzulli Learning's activities promote enjoyment, engagement, and high motivation for creative and investigative learning to keep the spark of discovery alive. Our project-based learning feature also enables students to interact with their teachers as well as work collaboratively with other students from around the world who share a common interest," stated Renzulli.

Dr. Beth Thornbury, President of the Georgia Association for Gifted Children and Gifted Coordinator of the Murray County Schools district in Chatsworth, Georgia whose students use Renzulli Learning explained, "I have heard from many teachers about how Renzulli Learning has given them new possibilities to reach out to their students to provide quality assignments and a collaborative project management environment during this time of physical separation."

Renzulli Learning is available to schools worldwide and has been used by millions of students and more than 100,000 teachers in schools across the globe.

"We must do everything possible to guarantee that our young people will be prepared for the future challenges of higher education and career development. Our future economy and cultural growth depend on the kinds of skills that are the focus of Renzulli Learning," said Renzulli.

To learn more or to access, visit https://renzullilearning.com/ or call + 1 (203) 680-8301.

Renzulli Learning is an educational software firm based in New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

