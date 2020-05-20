Press release

Reopening Federal bond issue - Auction result

The result of the auction of 20 May 2020 for the

0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2020 (2030) due on 15 February 2030

ISIN DE0001102499

was as follows: Bids € 8,045.00 mn Competitive bids € 2,030.00 mn Non-competitive bids € 6,015.00 mn Allotment € 3,407.50 mn - Lowest accepted price 104.67 % - Weighted average price 104.67 % - Average yield -0.47 % - Allotment - for bids at the lowest accepted price 100 % - for non-competitive bids 50 % Cover ratio 2.4 Amount set aside for secondary market operations € 592.50 mn (Own account of the Federal Government) 1) Increase € 4,000.00 mn Previous issue volume € 21,000.00 mn Total issue volume € 25,000.00 mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

