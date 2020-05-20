Log in
Reopening Federal bond issue – Auction result

05/20/2020 | 06:59am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 20 May 2020 Page 1 of 1

Reopening Federal bond issue - Auction result

The result of the auction of 20 May 2020 for the

0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2020 (2030) due on 15 February 2030

ISIN DE0001102499

was as follows:

Bids

8,045.00

mn

Competitive bids

2,030.00 mn

Non-competitive bids

6,015.00

mn

Allotment

3,407.50

mn

- Lowest accepted price

104.67

%

- Weighted average price

104.67

%

- Average yield

-0.47 %

- Allotment

- for bids at the lowest accepted price

100

%

- for non-competitive bids

50

%

Cover ratio

2.4

Amount set aside for secondary market operations

592.50

mn

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Increase

4,000.00

mn

Previous issue volume

21,000.00

mn

Total issue volume

25,000.00

mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 10:58:01 UTC
