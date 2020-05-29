Reopening of NBS public counters and filing office

12. 05. 2020 | Press Release of the NBS

From 13 May 2020 Národná banka Slovenska will reopen the public counters at its headquarters in Bratislava and at its five regional offices (in Košice, Poprad, Banská Bystrica, Žilina, and Nové Zámky).

The counters are open to members of the public who wish, for example, to exchange euro banknotes or coins for other euro cash, to exchange Slovak koruna banknotes or coins for euro cash, or to exchange damaged banknotes and coins.

Also from 13 May, legal persons and natural person entrepreneurs will no longer be required to telephone the counters in advance in order to arrange the use of their services.

The filing office at the NBS headquarters will also be reopened from Wednesday 13 May.

Entry to NBS premises will be regulated by the bank police, and only the permitted number of customers will be admitted.

Visits to the public counters and filing office will be subject to rules laid down by the Public Health Authority of the Slovak Republic. Therefore:

- no one will be admitted to the bank's premises unless their mouth and nose are covered (with a mask, shawl or scarf, for example);

- people entering the premises must use the hand disinfection provided at the entrance or they must be wearing gloves;

- a minimum distance of two metres between customers must be maintained.

Public counter opening hours: Monday to Friday, 7.30 a.m. to 12 noon

Filing office opening hours: Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, 8 a.m. to 2.45 p.m.

How the situation has developed

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Crisis Staff of Národná banka Slovenska decided that all of the bank's public counters would be completely closed from 16 March 2020. Later, the Crisis Staff decided that the counters would be partially reopened for legal persons and natural person entrepreneurs who arranged a visit to the respective counter by telephone in advance.

