Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reopening of two inflation-linked bonds of the Federal Republic of Germany - Auction result

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 07:09am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 5 May 2020 Page 1 of 1

Reopening of two inflation-linked bonds of the Federal Republic of Germany - Auction result -

The result of the multi-ISIN auction of 5 May 2020 was as follows:

0.50% Bund 2014 (2030)

0.10% Bund 2015 (2046)

ISIN DE0001030559

ISIN DE0001030575

Maturity: 15.04.2030

Maturity: 15.04.2046

Bids

763.00 mn

251.00 mn

Competitive bids

524.00 mn

212.00 mn

Non-competitive bids

239.00 mn

39.00 mn

Allotment

379.25 mn

69.00 mn

Lowest accepted price

116.15 %

134.59 %

Weighted average price

116.19 %

134.90 %

Average yield (real)

-1.04 %

-1.06 %

Allotment

for bids at the lowest accepted price

20 %

100 %

for non-competitive bids

75 %

100 %

Cover ratio

2.0

3.6

Retention quote

20.75 mn

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Increase

400.00 mn

Previous issue volume

16,450.00 mn

Total issue volume

16,850.00 mn

  • 31.00 mn
  • 100.00 mn
  • 9,200.00 mn
  • 9,300.00 mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 11:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:27aTHOMSON REUTERS : Expects Lower 2Q Sales, 2020 Sales Growth
DJ
07:26aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Thomson Reuters cuts sales outlook as narrowly misses earnings
RE
07:26aPORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:26aAMC NETWORKS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:26aNEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL : publishes outcome in rights issue
AQ
07:26aTOTAL SA : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07:25aU.S. CONCRETE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:24aECA MEDIA INVITATION : A global debate on Africa's COVID-19 lockdown exit strategies
PU
07:24aANTARES PHARMA : Reports Frist Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results
PU
07:24aSIXT-VORZÜGE : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020
4Prospect of rebound in orders lifts Siemens Healthineers shares
5BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group