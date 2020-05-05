Press release
Frankfurt am Main 5 May 2020 Page 1 of 1
Reopening of two inflation-linked bonds of the Federal Republic of Germany - Auction result -
The result of the multi-ISIN auction of 5 May 2020 was as follows:
|
|
0.50% Bund 2014 (2030)
|
0.10% Bund 2015 (2046)
|
|
ISIN DE0001030559
|
ISIN DE0001030575
|
|
Maturity: 15.04.2030
|
Maturity: 15.04.2046
|
Bids
|
€
|
763.00 mn
|
€
|
251.00 mn
|
Competitive bids
|
€
|
524.00 mn
|
€
|
212.00 mn
|
Non-competitive bids
|
€
|
239.00 mn
|
€
|
39.00 mn
|
Allotment
|
€
|
379.25 mn
|
€
|
69.00 mn
|
Lowest accepted price
|
|
116.15 %
|
|
134.59 %
|
Weighted average price
|
|
116.19 %
|
|
134.90 %
|
Average yield (real)
|
|
-1.04 %
|
|
-1.06 %
|
Allotment
|
|
|
|
|
for bids at the lowest accepted price
|
|
20 %
|
|
100 %
|
for non-competitive bids
|
|
75 %
|
|
100 %
|
Cover ratio
|
|
2.0
|
|
3.6
1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market
