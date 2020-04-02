Rep. Bass Applauds G20 Action To Assist Developing Countries Confronting COVID-19

'I commend the pledges made thus far by leaders of the G-20 to help the most vulnerable countries, particularly on the African continent where some countries where already face ongoing complex humanitarian emergencies. The long-term impact on African countries will can be devastating.

'The actions taken by G-20 countries to address the pressing challenges ahead for Africa are particularly commendable as they themselves are fighting to save their own citizens and economy. Their recognition that in these unprecedented times, solidarity is critically important as the world grapples to overcome this crisis.'