Rep. Colton Moore Seeks $7 Billion from China in Georgia Exports

05/15/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

ATLANTA and BEIJING, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia Representative Colton Moore released this statement to President Xi and Minister Zhong Shan of the People’s Republic of China seeking an additional $20 billion in Georgia exports by 2022. You can read Rep. Moore's full public statement at: https://ColtonMoore.com/china

Governor Brian P. Kemp, who has worked closely with Rep. Colton Moore throughout Northwest Georgia, has pushed Georgia to be the first state in the Union to open for business.

In the wake of Coronavirus and cranking the Georgia economy, Rep. Moore looks to balance the trade budget between Georgia and China to help stimulate more local business. In 2019, Georgia exported $2.3 billion of goods and services to China while importing more than $19.8 billion during the same period.

As a result, Georgia’s trade deficit totals more than $16 billion in China’s favor.

Every closed day of business in Georgia, due to Coronavirus, an estimated $500 million was done in damage to Georgia’s $560 billion economy. This letter moves Georgia forward on the path to recovery with their largest trading partner.

According to the American Conservative Union, Rep. Colton Moore is among Georgia’s top economically conservative legislators and released this letter at a time when Georgia is a top state in the country to do business in.

Moore qualified to be Georgia’s next State Senator of District 53 and will face 18-year incumbent Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga on June 9, 2020.

A copy of Rep. Colton Moore’s full letter is below.

May 15, 2020

Minister Zhong Shan
The Ministry of Commerce, People's Republic of China
No.2 Dong Chang'an Avenue
Beijing, China 100731

Governor Brian P. Kemp
The Office of the Governor State of Georgia
203 State Capitol
Atlanta, Georgia, United States 30334

Dear Minister Shan,

I hope this letter finds you well during these complex times. I know we both seek recovery and progress for our people, especially as Georgia is one of the largest U.S. trading partners with China.

As Georgia moves forward as the first state in the United States to reopen for business, I would like to address ways we can expand our trade relationship with The People's Republic of China.

In 2019, Georgia exported $2.3 billion of goods and services to China and imported $19.8 billion during the same period. We are a trusted partner of China and hope to build on this $22 billion relationship.

In this letter, I am requesting that your Ministry expand Georgia exports to China to $7 billion by 2022. While this is not a balance of our trade partnership, this would further strengthen our trade commitments.

Georgia is home to world leaders of industry including UPS, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, The University of Georgia, Shaw Floors, and WellStar Health. We are up to this challenge and await your demands for more Georgia-made medical devices, aviation, agriculture, and transportation products.

With a continued commitment to God and our partners, may our people and economies prevail.

Sincerely,
Representative Colton Moore

Read More: Rep. Moore and county officials in Northwest Georgia urge churches to shut down in-person services amid coronavirus outbreak
https://www.timesfreepress.com/news/local/story/2020/mar/20/officials-northwest-georgia-urge-churches-shut-down-services/518714/

Read More: Rep. Colton Moore asks Elon Musk to move Tesla to Georgia
https://www.facebook.com/realColtonMoore/posts/2305213193109006

Read More: 6 Georgia State Representatives Co-Sponsor Constitutional Carry
https://www.georgiagunowners.org/2019/01/31/sixstatereps/

Read More: Ringgold Mayor Endorses Colton Moore Over Jeff Mullis For State Senate
https://www.chattanoogan.com/2020/4/4/407000/Ringgold-Mayor-Endorses-Colton-Moore.aspx

Read More: 'Against all odds’ Colton Moore running against Jeff Mullis for Georgia Senate seat
https://www.timesfreepress.com/news/local/story/2020/mar/06/against-all-odds-coltmoore-running-against-je/517576/

Find Representative Colton Moore on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/realColtonMoore/

See More: Rep. Colton Moore Auction Video Nominated for Best Georgia Political Ad in 2020
https://www.facebook.com/realColtonMoore/videos/570103053638019/

Visit Rep. Colton Moore’s Website: ColtonMoore.com

For Media, Interview and Contact Requests, please email: pr@coltonmoore.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
