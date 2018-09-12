Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RepRisk : Adds Four Languages to Its Research Coverage, Bringing the Total to 20 Languages

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 07:01am CEST

Launch of Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaysia, Filipino, and Hindi enhances coverage of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks in South Asia and Southeast Asia

RepRisk, a leading business intelligence provider specialized in ESG and business conduct risks, is proud to announce the addition of Indonesian (Bahasa Indonesia), Malaysian (Bahasa Malaysia), Filipino, and Hindi to its research process. With the addition of these four new languages, RepRisk now covers 20 major business languages as part of its daily-updated ESG risk solutions.

Other languages covered by RepRisk’s research are: English, Arabic, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish.

“Expanding the languages covered by RepRisk is vital to our research process, as risks first appear at a local level in local languages,” says Nicole Streuli-Fürst, Executive Vice President of Operations and Research at RepRisk. “These four additions greatly strengthen our local coverage – and early detection of ESG and business conduct risks – in South Asia and Southeast Asia.”

RepRisk runs the world’s largest due diligence database on ESG and business conduct risks, covering over 110,000 listed and non-listed companies across all sectors and geographies, including emerging and frontier markets.

By combining artificial intelligence with human analysis in 20 languages, RepRisk translates big data into curated and actionable research and metrics that are used in risk management and compliance, investment management, supply chain, and corporate sustainability. Its research captures and analyzes information from media, stakeholders, and other public sources external to a company, taking a unique outside-in approach to assessing a company’s performance.

About RepRisk

RepRisk is a leading research and business intelligence provider, specializing in ESG and business conduct risks.

As a premium due diligence solution, RepRisk helps clients prevent and mitigate business conduct risks related to their operations, business relationships, and investments.

Since 2006, RepRisk has leveraged artificial intelligence and human analysis to translate big data into actionable analytics and metrics. With daily updates, universal coverage, and curated adverse data on companies, projects, sectors, and countries, RepRisk offers a suite of a powerful risk management and compliance services.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, RepRisk serves clients worldwide, enabling them to reduce blind spots and shed light on risks that can have reputational, compliance, and financial impacts on a company.

For more information, please visit www.reprisk.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:02aHOIST FINANCE PUBL : strengthens shareholders' equity through a directed new share issue raising approximately SEK 568 million
AQ
08:02aSWEDBANK : Nomination Committee for the AGM 2019
AQ
08:02aVICORE PHARMA : Information relating to the decided rights issue in Vicore Pharma
AQ
08:02aNCC : splits business area NCC Building
AQ
08:02aTHE MARKETING GROUP PLC : Director/PDMR share sale
AQ
08:02aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Publication of a Prospectus
AQ
08:02aCARNIVAL : Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares
PR
08:02aHITECH & DVLPMNT WRLS SWDN HLDG PUBL : H&D Wireless Strengthens Board with Mr Johan P Schlyter
AQ
08:02aRUFFER INVESTMENT : Annual Report
PR
08:02aSTORA ENSO OYJ : the first in the forest industry to utilise augmented reality and 5G technology in mill maintenance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Boeing 737 production rebounds as planemaker extends lead over Airbus
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP shares drop after executives outline post-Qualcomm path
3HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : to bolster Asia private banking headcount, double client assets
4SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley faces investor revolt in absentia
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : FCC pauses review of T-Mobile, Sprint merger
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.