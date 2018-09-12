RepRisk : Adds Four Languages to Its Research Coverage, Bringing the Total to 20 Languages

Launch of Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaysia, Filipino, and Hindi enhances coverage of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks in South Asia and Southeast Asia

RepRisk, a leading business intelligence provider specialized in ESG and business conduct risks, is proud to announce the addition of Indonesian (Bahasa Indonesia), Malaysian (Bahasa Malaysia), Filipino, and Hindi to its research process. With the addition of these four new languages, RepRisk now covers 20 major business languages as part of its daily-updated ESG risk solutions.

Other languages covered by RepRisk’s research are: English, Arabic, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish.

“Expanding the languages covered by RepRisk is vital to our research process, as risks first appear at a local level in local languages,” says Nicole Streuli-Fürst, Executive Vice President of Operations and Research at RepRisk. “These four additions greatly strengthen our local coverage – and early detection of ESG and business conduct risks – in South Asia and Southeast Asia.”

RepRisk runs the world’s largest due diligence database on ESG and business conduct risks, covering over 110,000 listed and non-listed companies across all sectors and geographies, including emerging and frontier markets.

By combining artificial intelligence with human analysis in 20 languages, RepRisk translates big data into curated and actionable research and metrics that are used in risk management and compliance, investment management, supply chain, and corporate sustainability. Its research captures and analyzes information from media, stakeholders, and other public sources external to a company, taking a unique outside-in approach to assessing a company’s performance.

About RepRisk

RepRisk is a leading research and business intelligence provider, specializing in ESG and business conduct risks.

As a premium due diligence solution, RepRisk helps clients prevent and mitigate business conduct risks related to their operations, business relationships, and investments.

Since 2006, RepRisk has leveraged artificial intelligence and human analysis to translate big data into actionable analytics and metrics. With daily updates, universal coverage, and curated adverse data on companies, projects, sectors, and countries, RepRisk offers a suite of a powerful risk management and compliance services.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, RepRisk serves clients worldwide, enabling them to reduce blind spots and shed light on risks that can have reputational, compliance, and financial impacts on a company.

For more information, please visit www.reprisk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005339/en/