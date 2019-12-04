Log in
RepRisk : Appoints Dr. Heiko Bailer as Head of ESG Quantitative Investments

12/04/2019 | 08:07am EST

A pioneer in ESG data science expands team with quant industry leader

RepRisk, a pioneer in ESG data science that leverages the combination of AI technology and machine learning with human intelligence to systematically analyze public information and identify material ESG risks, is proud to announce the hiring of Dr. Heiko Bailer as Head of ESG Quantitative Investments.

Heiko will be responsible for building out RepRisk’s position vis-à-vis quantitative-focused investors including asset managers, hedge funds, systematic traders, and others seeking to tilt their portfolios towards ESG and to integrate ESG alpha. RepRisk’s high quality and actionable data sets offer more than 12 years of history with daily granularity and presents a unique opportunity for quantitative and qualitative investors.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Heiko to RepRisk and further establish ourselves as the leader in ESG quantitative solutions for investment managers,” said Dr. Philipp Aeby, Chief Executive Officer of RepRisk. “We are committed to furthering our efforts to combine advanced AI with human intelligence to provide a more sophisticated analysis of risk – and with the appointment of Heiko – the depth, speed, and credibility of our quantitative offering will continue to propel investment decision making and adoption.”

Prior to joining RepRisk, Heiko co-founded the Swiss Fintech SmartStamp AG, as well as traded long/short US equities at GLAM. Subsequent to that, Heiko was CIO at Swiss Trust Advisors AG and Plenum Investments. Other previous appointments include Head Quant Solutions and Asset Allocation at Credit Suisse, Deputy CRO at Harcourt Investment Consulting, Director at Delta One Trading ABN AMRO London, and desk rotations at Deutsche Bank Global Markets in New York, Tokyo, and London. He received his Master of Science from Ludwig Maximilian Universität München and his PhD in Applied Statistics from the University of Washington in Seattle.

Heiko added: “The climate crisis and global social and governing values are at the forefront of the news today and of growing importance to younger investors, and as such, a company’s position on these issues will become even more directly correlated with its long-term performance, so I am especially excited to join the pioneering RepRisk team to build its quantitative investment business on ESG. The combination of daily updates and relevance of RepRisk’s datasets is highly suitable for conduct based ESG investing. This is particularly important for the asset management community with the purpose of creating more alpha on their investments and to support sustainability solutions and improvements for the future of our planet – beyond generation Z.”

About RepRisk

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Switzerland, RepRisk is a pioneer in ESG data science that leverages AI technology and machine learning with human intelligence to systematically analyze public information and identify material ESG risks. RepRisk’s flagship product, the RepRisk ESG Risk Platform, is the world’s largest and most comprehensive due diligence database on ESG and business conduct risks, with expertise in 20 languages and coverage of more than 130,000 public and private companies as well as more than 30,000 infrastructure projects. For more than a decade, the world’s leading financial institutions and corporations have trusted RepRisk for due diligence and risk management across their operations, business relationships, and as a key input for their investment decisions. Learn more at www.reprisk.com.


© Business Wire 2019
