Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RepRisk Releases the Most Controversial Companies 2018 Report: Three of Ten Companies Ranked Were Included Due to Product Recalls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 01:01am EST

The ninth edition of the annual Most Controversial Companies (MCC) Report by RepRisk highlights the companies that were most exposed to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) along with business conduct risks in 2018

“The MCC 2018 Report shows how major corporations from different sectors, including airlines, utilities, and banks had to mitigate reputational and financial impacts resulting from inadequate management of ESG risks,” states Philipp Aeby, CEO of RepRisk. “The wide spectrum of ESG issues faced by the companies, and the ripple effects of these issues on the sector as a whole, highlights the global dynamics of ESG incidents.”

He continues: “By providing an insight into the ESG-related risk incidents that affected the companies ranked in the MCC 2018 Report, we hope to raise awareness of how important it is to integrate ESG factors into the decision-making and investment processes.”

RepRisk, a leading research and business intelligence provider, combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) and human analysis to translate big data in 20 languages into curated research and analytics. More than 110,000 public and private companies and 25,000 projects are captured in the RepRisk Platform, the world’s most comprehensive database on ESG risks. Since 2006, RepRisk has helped leading financial institutions and corporates around the world reduce blind spots and shed light on the ESG and business conduct risks related to their operations, business relationships, and investments.

To read the full report, click here.

About RepRisk

RepRisk is a global leader and pioneer in data science, specializing in premium ESG and business conduct risk research and quantitative solutions.

Since 2006, RepRisk has been leveraging artificial intelligence and human analysis to translate big data into actionable business intelligence and risk metrics. With daily-updated data synthesized in 20 languages using a rules-based methodology, RepRisk systematically flags and monitors material ESG risks and international standards violations that can have reputational, compliance, and financial impacts on a company.

Our flagship product, the RepRisk Platform, is the world's largest database of its kind, consisting of 100k+ public and private companies and 25k+ projects of all sizes, in every sector and market. Leading organizations around the world rely on RepRisk as their key due diligence solution to prevent and mitigate ESG and business conduct risks related to their operations, business relationships, and investments.

Learn more at www.reprisk.com and follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RepRisk.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:55aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE : MTS Partners with INIT for Account-Based Fare System in San Diego
EQ
01:52aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 seen lower after May's Brexit deal crush
RE
01:51aMasdar, Cepsa bolster renewables tie-up
AQ
01:51aTAALERI OYJ : Masdar, Finland's Taaleri partner on green energy
AQ
01:50aHSBC : UAE among global top 5 countries to work
AQ
01:50aJOHN LAING : Masdar to acquire stake in two US wind farms
AQ
01:50aVOLKSWAGEN : Ford form global alliance on trucks, vans
AQ
01:48aRASOI : Our birthday bonanza
AQ
01:45aChina Advanced Construction Materials Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Periodic Filing and Annual Meeting Requirements for Continued Listing Set Forth in NASDAQ Listing Rules
PR
01:42aAsia shares subdued after May's Brexit vote defeat, pound steadies
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Delta, United profit beats encourage sector, but shutdown impact looms
4AT&T : Netflix raises prices for U.S. subscribers
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : As loans and revenue shrink, Wells Fargo leans on cost cut..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.