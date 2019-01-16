RepRisk Releases the Most Controversial Companies 2018 Report: Three of Ten Companies Ranked Were Included Due to Product Recalls

“The MCC 2018 Report shows how major corporations from different
sectors, including airlines, utilities, and banks had to mitigate
reputational and financial impacts resulting from inadequate management
of ESG risks,” states Philipp Aeby, CEO of RepRisk. “The wide spectrum
of ESG issues faced by the companies, and the ripple effects of these
issues on the sector as a whole, highlights the global dynamics of ESG
incidents.”
He continues: “By providing an insight into the ESG-related risk
incidents that affected the companies ranked in the MCC 2018 Report, we
hope to raise awareness of how important it is to integrate ESG factors
into the decision-making and investment processes.”
RepRisk, a leading research and business intelligence provider, combines
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and human analysis to translate big data in
20 languages into curated research and analytics. More than 110,000
public and private companies and 25,000 projects are captured in the
RepRisk Platform, the world’s most comprehensive database on ESG risks.
Since 2006, RepRisk has helped leading financial institutions and
corporates around the world reduce blind spots and shed light on the ESG
and business conduct risks related to their operations, business
relationships, and investments.
To read the full report, click here.
