RepRisk Releases the Most Controversial Companies 2018 Report: Three of Ten Companies Ranked Were Included Due to Product Recalls

The ninth edition of the annual Most Controversial Companies (MCC) Report by RepRisk highlights the companies that were most exposed to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) along with business conduct risks in 2018

“The MCC 2018 Report shows how major corporations from different sectors, including airlines, utilities, and banks had to mitigate reputational and financial impacts resulting from inadequate management of ESG risks,” states Philipp Aeby, CEO of RepRisk. “The wide spectrum of ESG issues faced by the companies, and the ripple effects of these issues on the sector as a whole, highlights the global dynamics of ESG incidents.”

He continues: “By providing an insight into the ESG-related risk incidents that affected the companies ranked in the MCC 2018 Report, we hope to raise awareness of how important it is to integrate ESG factors into the decision-making and investment processes.”

RepRisk, a leading research and business intelligence provider, combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) and human analysis to translate big data in 20 languages into curated research and analytics. More than 110,000 public and private companies and 25,000 projects are captured in the RepRisk Platform, the world’s most comprehensive database on ESG risks. Since 2006, RepRisk has helped leading financial institutions and corporates around the world reduce blind spots and shed light on the ESG and business conduct risks related to their operations, business relationships, and investments.

