RepScrubs® Appoints Former CMS Administrative Director, Charlene Frizzera to Advisory Board to Continue Improving Infection Control in Hospitals

ORLANDO, Fla., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prescient Logistics, LLC. d/b/a/ RepScrubs , a national company providing time-sensitive vendor attire for infection prevention in hospitals, today announces the addition of three new advisory board members. Charlene Frizzera leads the group of appointments with more than 30 years of experience in public health, which includes her time as COO and administrative director for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Also joining the group is John Kutz MD. F.A.C.S., who maintains board certification by the American Board of Surgery in both general and vascular surgery and serves as chairman of the department of surgery, section chief of vascular surgery, and director of the Vascular Laboratory and Wound Center at Regional Hospital of Scranton, Pennsylvania. The third addition is Mark Mohler, senior partner of Corridor Legal Partners LLP, who holds a LLM in taxation and specializes in general business law, private equity, venture capital and mergers and acquisitions.



“We are thrilled to be able to make three meaningful additions to our advisory board,” said Jeff Feuer, president and CEO of RepScrubs. “Each board member provides a wealth of knowledge to assist in the national expansion of our organization. Ms. Frizzera’s unique experience and knowledge of national healthcare policies and quality initiatives will prove invaluable for our leadership team as we work toward a national standard in hospital vendor processing and surgical safety protocols creating a more secure healthcare environment throughout the country.”

Frizzera is the founder and president of CF Health Advisors, where she leads health policy and business strategy consulting, advising corporate, government, investment and non-profit organizations on the business impact of Medicaid, Medicare and health reform. She also received the Presidential Rank Award in 2000 and 2008, an award given to the top one percent of the Senior Executive Service in the country for outstanding leadership.

“I am honored to work in conjunction with the RepScrubs’ team to improve quality metrics within the healthcare system,” said Frizzera. “Together, we are working to effectively address a problem many hospitals have been facing for years. Utilizing this system, we can work toward a cost-effective solution that mitigates risk and can lead to enhanced patient outcomes.”

Generally unknown to the public, medical device sales representatives are present during 35 to 40 percent of all surgical procedures. The cotton scrubs they are often seen wearing in public areas may carry deadly, antibiotic resistant pathogens such as MRSA, VRE and C. Diff, which can survive for up to 90 days on these soft fabrics. Currently, there is no national standard for ensuring surgical vendors are properly managing their onsite surgical attire, which is what RepScrubs is dedicated to changing.

About RepScrubs

RepScrubs provides healthcare facilities with a turn-key vendor attire platform which offers enhanced patient safety, security, expense reduction, and vendor access management. RepScrubs is helping US hospitals combat the common challenges associated with Healthcare-associated infections which account for $35 to $45 billion in additional U.S. healthcare costs annually. The company provides hospitals with a kiosk containing time-sensitive disposable scrub sets along with a unique security badge for each vendor. The program is provided at no cost to the hospital. RepScrubs not only ensures a safer environment for patients, real-time alerts and data analytics provided by the system assist hospital administrators with documenting and managing daily OR traffic for regulatory purposes.

For more information, visit http://www.repscrubs. com / .

Contact:

Daniel Tummeley

Uproar PR for RepScrubs

321.236.0102

dtummeley@uproarpr.com