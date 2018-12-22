Log in
Repair Work on Water Delivery Pipeline in Beverly Hills Completed

12/22/2018 | 11:40pm CET

Conservation Order Lifted, Sunset Boulevard to Open Sunday Morning

Crews from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California have completed repairs on the main water delivery pipeline serving Beverly Hills ahead of schedule.

The work was expected to last through the weekend, but the pipeline is now fully functional. Sunset Boulevard at Alpine Drive will open in both directions Sunday morning, with final repairs to be made to the roadway in January 2019.

“We are thankful for the community’s cooperation and the diligence of all who worked to resolve this leak as quickly as possible,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold.

During the repairs, city residents and businesses were asked to take extra steps to conserve water until the water line was returned to service. Normal water-efficient habits may now resume.

“Thanks to the patience and cooperation of the residents, visitors and businesses in Beverly Hills, we’ve been able to make these emergency repairs and ensure the city has a reliable water supply,” said Jim Green, Metropolitan’s water system operations manager.

Evidence of the leak was discovered at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Alpine Drive a week ago. After pinpointing the exact location of the leak in Metropolitan’s Santa Monica Feeder, crews began repairs Wednesday.

The Santa Monica Feeder, completed in 1941, stretches 24 miles from Eagle Rock to Santa Monica and serves treated water to five cities along the way.


© Business Wire 2018
